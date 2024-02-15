This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field, which is estimated to contain more than 15tcf of recoverable gas resources and have 30-years production potential. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.

To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for maintenance planner who has clear communication skills, a sound knowledge of maintenance and workflow processes and strong technology skills to join our growing team.

As an onshore Maintenance Planner, you will be responsible for planning quality work orders, developing work packs and following the Work Management standard. You will be responsible for clearly identifying the work needed by craft, labor hours, associated equipment, tools and materials to complete the job safely and efficiently. This is achieved via working with people at all levels in the organization, visiting the jobsite, implementing continuous improvement activities, researching documentation, helping with maintaining an optimal stock of spare parts and materials and facilitating backlog prioritization reviews.

This is an opportunity to join a region with a start-up mentality in a fast-growing market and, ultimately, help us to put safety first and live our purpose to reimagine energy.

Accountabilities:

Responsible for generating high quality job plans and work packs to allow efficient scheduling, assignment and execution of work.

Actively indentifies people, tools, materials, services, and procedures needed for a quality work pack.

Follows global Work Management processes and standards within planning activities and monitors the agreed upon KPIs, executing appropriate actions to close any deviations from the target.

Modifies job plans based on feedback received, and requests modification or creation of master data such as new materials, new locations, description changes, etc.

Sets realistic Target Dates for execution of the work and Required by Dates for procurement of material and services

Manages the daily backlog within their area of responsibility to clean up and prioritize work.

Essential Experience:

Technical degree or equivalent qualification/experience

Ideally, experience working as a maintenance planner or technician or have other site-based work execution experience

Proven track record in what demonstrating strong attention to detail

Sound knowledge of offshore facilities and detailed understanding of typical equipment used

Proficient using SAP PM and Microsoft Office

Strong interpersonal and influence skills

Able to think innovatively to tackle our highest value problems

Desirable:

Previous experience in starting up a new asset

Previous experience in standing up a new operating region

Experience working with Agile techniques (e.g.: ADO, Scrum)

Keen to learn and develop personally and professionally

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.