Maintenance Planner

The role is responsible for planning the maintenance of assets such as filling lines, buildings, equipment, construction, tanks, jetty, pipelines, and also make the necessary interventions in line with these plans.

The role will support Reliability Coordinator and Maintenance Manager in developing an annual maintenance plan and helps to execute this plan by liaising with all internal and external stakeholders.

The role is responsible for managing all technical warehouses. He /she monitors the incoming and outgoing goods in the warehouse and ensures that there is no stock shortage. He/she is also in contact with the suppliers to obtain the right components on time.

Work Location is Gemlik

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

In this role you will (be):

Responsible for drawing up a schedule for maintenance tasks (weekly): estimating the necessary resources and the time that the realization of a work or project will take.

Requests, determines and develops the most effective and efficient working methods, including together with the Reliability Coordinator and Maintenance Engineer (determining required hours, drawing up operating sequences, drawing up work instructions).

Planning of maintenance works with the Maintenance Engineer and Reliability Coordinator for all assets which need preventive maintenance. Following this plan for implementation it.

Following the Ultimo (engineering asset management program) program where maintenance work is planned and controlled, ensuring the implementation of the program suitably with other maintenance staff.

Following periodic maintenance and calibration of all critical equipment and devices on the site.

Coordination of support from relevant companies, if necessary, to respond to any machine and equipment malfunctions and to solve the problems.

Back-up Maintenance Engineer when absent.

Granting work permits related to the maintenance group in accordance with RAT, when required necessary risk assessments to be conducted.

Having comprehensive knowledge of COW policy(control of work) and taking active role as area authority, performing authority, lifting coordinator, ground disturbance coordinator, etc.

Controlling revex budget of maintenance with full knowledge of Maintenance Manager and reports periodically to him. Upgrade of Revex budget annually with Maintenance Manager.

Providing all maintenance and purchasing activities in compliance with company ethical values, policies and procedures and fulfilling within the framework of HSSE practices and rules.

Creation and follow-up of purchasing activities through the SRM system according to DOFA.

Coordinating of technical material purchases for engineering activities, controlling the materials incoming and leaving for the maintenance group and keeping the relevant records.

Determination of spare parts requirements with Maintenance Engineer and following of spare parts inventories, keeping records monthly. Providing of spare parts before its needs considering Leadtime and stock amounts.

Drawing up an inventory according to agreements and checking this inventory through periodic stock checks.

Following up on quotes and orders via Ultimo and SAP.

Exercising control over the quality of the deliveries of goods (follow-up flow of delivery certificate and invoicing process).

Monitoring all flows of goods in the warehouse.

Responsible for the correct placement of spare parts in the warehouse. 5S (order and cleanliness) in the warehouse.

Managing some Capex projects which were assigned to him by Project team.

Engineering risk assessment studies with the maintenance group.

Considering ETPs (Engineering Technical Practice) in all maintenance works and OMS (Operating Management System) standards.

To fulfill WWC(working with contractors) procedures contact with contractors.

Performing contractor evaluations/audits to understand whether they will comply with bp/Castrol expectations in performing safe & reliable operations. Coordinating and reviewing contracts with suppliers. Evaluation of contractors periodically to improve their service/goods continuity

Education & Experience:

Mandatory:

Min. 3 years relevant working experience in maintenance.

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical, Electric, Electronic, Electric-Electronic or Mechatronic Engineering

Good interpersonal skills and verbal and written communication skills

Excellent self-motivation, organizational and prioritization skills

Working with flexible working hours especially weekend overtimes

Desirable:

Oil/gas industry experience is preferred.

Supply Chain experience.

Knowledge about Sensors, PLC and Automation/Communications of Devices Areas

Competencies:

- System Thinking

- Execution Capability

- Balances Immediate and Long-term Priorities

- Drives Innovative Business Improvements

- Delivers Results

- Imports and Exports Good Ideas

- Develops and Inspires Others

- HSSE (Health, Safety, Security and Environment) Management

- Process and Quality Improvement

- Customer focus

Knowledge, skills and abilities

Management skills about blue collar staff in adition to white collar staff.

Analytical skill and sound financial understanding

Strong skills in problem solving and anticipate and manage changes as well as tensions

Knowledge of industrial relations

Computer Literacy in MS Office especially Excel, Word and Power Point

Knowledge of software programming

SAP experience is preferred

Result oriented

Languages:

English – Min Intermediate Preferably Fluent

Turkish - Fluent



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



