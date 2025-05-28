Maintenance Planner

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Responsible for High quality planning for corrective and preventive maintenance for safe, reliable and efficient execution by elaborate high visibility scope of work, craft assignment, correct material reservation with less contingency, define control of work and align with applied work management standard or related. Maintain and continues improvement on maintenance build and job task library. Require strong interpersonal skill with effective communication, collaborative, proactive. Preferred Skills is fluently in CMMS, data analytic and visualization, material management, supply chain management.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Comply to all related work management system and ethical standard, measured by no system violation and reported case.

Efficiency measured by planning cycle time < 10 days and Planning backlog < 50 Maintenance Order

Quality: Planning Execution and Accuracy >80%, Replanning < 10%, Manhour accuracy 70%

REQUIRED BACKGROUND, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCES :

Minimum Education Engineering Degree or equivalent experience (S1)

Major Electrical/Instrument, Mechanical / Industrial are acceptable.

Minimum Experience 5 Years in manufacturing, Petrochemical or Oil Gas. More in demand Oil & Gas

Having experience in field execution or specialization on specific equipment or Project

Familiar with CMMS (SAP PM, Maximo, Primavera or others)

Familiar with office tools (MS Word, MS Excell, MS Project)

Familiar with data analytic and visualization (PowerBi, Phyton) are more in demand

Having effective communication skill, collaboration enthusiasm and team working

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS :

Experience on handling turnaround or project management :

Front-End Loading (FEL) : Define tasks, responsibilities and timeines early to improve schedule and cost performance

Turnaround Common Process (TCP)

Reliability and Integrity Committee : Demonstrate reliability leadership and culture

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.