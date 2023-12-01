Maintenance Planner TSI

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.Maintenance Build Planner is charged with successful execution of Maintenance Builds supporting the Project Common Process (PCP) and Global Reliability Processes. The focus of the role during early CVP is to ensure that engineering incorporates design elements that meet reliability needs, human factors that would impact maintenance, and maintenance design requirements to perform routine work. The focus on the role during implement stage is to develop high quality maintenance plans and procedures to build a robust maintenance program.



Job Description:

Responsibilities:

The delivery of the execution content of the maintenance build. Improving the technical strategy content with the people, tools, materials, services, execution hours and work instructions to make the job safely executable.

Participate in the functional criticality assessment for all tags in the Mater Tag Register and assign equipment strategies per the criticality assessment results.

Develop and validate job plans for equipment strategies and ensure Bill of Materials (BOM’s) are linked to equipment preventative maintenance tasks and the accurate labor codes and hours are in Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) covering all required tasks.

Develop maintenance procedures and job plans (task description) providing detail instructions to complete the activity noted in preventive maintenance plans

Delivery of packaging (including nesting/ revision codes) within the provided framework with the aim of delivering the outage model.

Ensure the packaging delivered is as executable, considering isolation boundaries and work local work management processes.

Remove preventive maintenance plans and procedures from the CMMS related to maintainable items that are modified or demolished.

Review the Safety and Environmental Critical performance standards established by Engineering and incorporate the frequency, scope and pass/fail criteria in the preventative maintenance plans.

Participate in 3D model, layout, HAZID, HAZOP and LOPA reviews, providing pragmatic input through the lens of planning, maintainability consequence to inspection and maintenance staff.

Provide guidance to the selection, procurement, delivery, and preservation of spare-parts.

Identify initial equipment and materials to purchase/stock to support maintenance as well as ensure the CMMS is fully functional and equipment/ spares are accurately detailed prior to the operate phase of the project.

Complete post packaging works such as planner groups, SCW, Maintenance Plan descriptions etc​

Participate in maintenance build project retrospectives.

Education

Must have education requirements:

Tertiary/vocational education in technical field

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

10+ years of relevant technical field experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

The position demands organizational and interpersonal skills, technical ability and a strong personal dedication to Health, Safety and Environmental performance.

Maintenance planning and scheduling tools, control of work and safety processes

Maintenance Management Systems such as SAP and Integrity Management tools that incorporates Risk Base inspection.

Reading P&IDs, control narratives, cause & effect diagrams and alarm rationalization

General understanding of RCM and FMEA

An understanding of performing maintenance for oil and gas facilities with an established and proven track record

Experience in a maintenance planner role and some maintenance experience including site, CMMS & planning.

Experience of materials management

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.

Shift support: Working hours (India standard/12-9 IST) to support Business Partners

Travel requirements: 10%



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.