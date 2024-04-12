Maintenance Planner - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!



About role:



The Planner is responsible for processing quality work orders and producing work packs, following the Work Management standard, that significantly attribute to safe and reliable operations.

Responsible for the generation of high-quality job plans and work packs to allow efficient scheduling, assignment and execution of work

The Planner is responsible for planning work order tasks by clearly identifying the work needed by craft and associated equipment and materials to complete the job safely and efficiently

Responsible for daily backlog management, within their area of responsibility, to clean up and prioritize work

Responsible for maintaining job plan libraries and ensuring Job Plans are complete, accurate and easily accessible to all

Responsible for identifying the people, tools, materials, services, and procedures needed for a quality work pack

Responsible for requesting modification or creation of master data such as new materials, new locations, description changes, etc

Responsible for identifying improvement opportunities and basic defect elimination in the day-to-day execution of work

Responsible for following Global Work Management processes and standards within planning activities and monitoring the agreed upon KPIs, taking appropriate actions to close the deviation from target

Education

Must have education requirements:

Bachelors in Engineering (Mechanical, Materials, Production etc.) or relevant science degree

Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical, Materials, Production etc.) Or equivalent industrial experience

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

3+ years of relevant technical field experience

Total years of experience:

3+ years of relevant technical field experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Maintenance planning experience within Oil and Gas or Processes Industry

Knowledge of offshore facilities and typical equipment used

Proficient using Computerized Maintenance Management System (SAP or Maximo)

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and SharePoint.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.