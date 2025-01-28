Maintenance Planner - TSI

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Responsible for the generation of high-quality job plans and work packs to allow efficient scheduling, assignment and execution of work
The Planner is responsible for planning work order tasks by clearly identifying the work needed by craft and associated equipment and materials to complete the job safely and efficiently
Responsible for daily backlog management, within their area of responsibility, to clean up and prioritize work
Responsible for maintaining job plan libraries and ensuring Job Plans are complete, accurate and easily accessible to all
Responsible for identifying the people, tools, materials, services, and procedures needed for a quality work pack
Responsible for requesting modification or creation of master data such as new materials, new locations, description changes, etc
Responsible for identifying improvement opportunities and basic defect elimination in the day-to-day execution of work
Responsible for following Global Work Management processes and standards within planning activities and monitoring the agreed upon KPIs, taking appropriate actions to close the deviation from target
Bachelors in Engineering (Electrical) or relevant science degree
Diploma in Engineering (Electrical) Or equivalent industrial experience
5+ years of relevant technical field experience
7+ years of relevant technical field experience
Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)
Maintenance planning experience within Oil and Gas or Processes Industry
Knowledge of offshore facilities and typical equipment used
Proficient using Computerized Maintenance Management System (SAP or Maximo)
Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and SharePoint.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.