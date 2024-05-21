Maintenance Planner - TSI

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Responsible for the generation of high-quality job plans and work packs to allow efficient scheduling, assignment and execution of work

The Planner is responsible for planning work order tasks by clearly identifying the work needed by craft and associated equipment and materials to complete the job safely and efficiently

Responsible for daily backlog management, within their area of responsibility, to clean up and prioritize work

Responsible for maintaining job plan libraries and ensuring Job Plans are complete, accurate and easily accessible to all

Responsible for identifying the people, tools, materials, services, and procedures needed for a quality work pack

Responsible for requesting modification or creation of master data such as new materials, new locations, description changes, etc

Responsible for identifying improvement opportunities and basic defect elimination in the day-to-day execution of work

Participating in the development and continual optimization of Maintenance Builds, ensuring appropriate Equipment Strategy tasks are transitioned into the CMMS and the work packaged and nested to enable efficient execution of work