Maintenance Planner - TSI

About bp

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!

Let me tell you about the role

Responsible for supporting the delivery of reliability and maintenance activities, using basic technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations. The Planner is responsible for processing quality work orders and producing work packs, following the Work Management standard, that significantly attribute to safe and reliable operations.

Job Description

What will you do

Responsible for the generation of high-quality job plans and work packs to allow efficient scheduling, assignment and execution of work

The Planner is responsible for planning work order tasks by clearly identifying the work needed by craft and associated equipment and materials to complete the job safely and efficiently

Responsible for daily backlog management, within their area of responsibility, to clean up and prioritize work

Responsible for maintaining job plan libraries and ensuring Job Plans are complete, accurate and easily accessible to all

Responsible for identifying the people, tools, materials, services, and procedures needed for a quality work pack

Responsible for requesting modification or creation of master data such as new materials, new locations, description changes, etc

Responsible for identifying improvement opportunities and basic defect elimination in the day-to-day execution of work

Responsible for following Global Work Management processes and standards within planning activities and monitoring the agreed upon KPIs, taking appropriate actions to close the deviation from target

Education

Must have education requirements:

Bachelors in Engineering (Electrical) or relevant science degree

Diploma in Engineering (Electrical) Or equivalent industrial experience

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ years of relevant technical field experience

Total years of experience:

7+ years of relevant technical field experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Maintenance planning experience within Oil and Gas or Processes Industry

Knowledge of offshore facilities and typical equipment used

Proficient using Computerized Maintenance Management System (SAP or Maximo)

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and SharePoint.

Shift

Working hours (India/UK/GOM shift) to support Business Partners

Why join bp