Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. As part of this ambition bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub to support bp's net zero aims.

The Maintenance Planning Lead will be part of the De-Inventory, De-Energise & Isolation (DDI) and will play a crucial role in optimising the Kwinana Energy Hub (KEH) readiness for and demolition of the redundant processing units, equipment, and piping.

The successful candidate will be coordinating the activities of BP employees and contractors according to the planned schedule and budget, ensuring timely execution, resource allocation, and safety and quality standards are maintained.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Managing the demolition schedule to obtain the desired results, as per the define scope in the KEH plan. Developing and implementing plans and schedule, as required.

Coordinating with various teams, including projects, maintenance, operations, and procurement, to ensure seamless execution of planned activities and minimal disruption to Energy Hub operations.

Ensure all planned and completed activities comply with regulatory requirements, safety standards, and company policies. Maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation related to plans, schedules, and activities to support auditing and reporting requirements.

Implement continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the maintenance, demolition, and deconstruction processes. This may involve analysing key performance indicators (KPIs), gathering feedback from stakeholders, and implementing best practices to optimise site activities.

Identify and assess potential risks associated with the site DDI activities and develop strategies to mitigate these risks. This includes analysing safety hazards, environmental impacts, and potential disruptions to terminal operations, and implementing measures to address these concerns.

Ensure the OPR Metrics are well managed on the remaining active assets onsite, ensuring critical work is performed on time, managing PM conformance and completion, collaborating to obtain accurate tool time and maintenance cost.

Managing documents updates in coordination with the Information Management team.

Collaborate implementing changes in the KEH for future activities onsite, working closely on the new CMMS implementation.

ABOUT YOU:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering or similar discipline, required.

Minimum 5 years' experience in leading the planning and execution of campaigns and turnarounds in refinery/process plants and brownfield projects. Demolition experience would be advantages.

Ability to influence individuals and teams to deliver results and drive improvement.

Excellent negotiation, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Ability to work independently and priorities tasks in a fast-paced environment.

Self-motivated and great initiative.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



