Join us in the energy transition and be part of a world class team striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low carbon energy. As part of this ambition bp is re-purposing the existing Kwinana refinery site to an integrated energy hub to support bp's net zero aims.
The Maintenance Planning Lead will be part of the De-Inventory, De-Energise & Isolation (DDI) and will play a crucial role in optimising the Kwinana Energy Hub (KEH) readiness for and demolition of the redundant processing units, equipment, and piping.
The successful candidate will be coordinating the activities of BP employees and contractors according to the planned schedule and budget, ensuring timely execution, resource allocation, and safety and quality standards are maintained.
This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
WHY JOIN US?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
