Job summary

As part of a central Maintenance Discipline team and by being diverse in thought and action, be the discipline lead for Maintenance Planning and Scheduling across P&O. In adopting the “play to win” approach, develop and implement opportunities that enable the next level of performance within the discipline.



Role will follow the rule: 3 days from the office/bp hub, 2 days from home.

Key responsibilities

As a member of the bpS Maintenance Discipline team, the Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Discipline Lead will:

Develop and implement a Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Discipline Improvement Program across P&O aligned with business objectives.

Grow the Maintenance Planning and scheduling discipline skills, capability and career succession within P+O.

Develop discipline metrics and insight in support of discipline health and performance.

Ensure that lessons learned are captured, codified and embedded in P&O Maintenance workflows, standards and practices,

Delivers agreed common ways of working and undertakes assurance to support compliance with BP standards

Advises on any changes to relevant Maintenance Planning and Scheduling discipline procedures and guides.

Decides on all submissions for internal and external performance benchmarking within the Maintenance Planning and Scheduling discipline.

Perform development of Maintenance Improvement Program Plan

Education

Essential requirements

Can demonstrate a mastery level of knowledge through practical hands-on Maintenance Planning and Scheduling experiences.

In depth knowledge of Maintenance Planning and Scheduling tools

Industrial worksite experience that would enable good insight into the challenges faced in performing work.

Project and Program management experience.

Excellent interpersonal skills including the ability to interact effectively with people at all levels in the field and office as well as outside of the company are required.

Track record in networking and influencing across Functions and Geographical areas both within and outside their sphere of influence

Experience in continuous improvement and track record of performance enhancement

About bp:

Higher education qualification in an Engineering related subject.At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.Apply now!