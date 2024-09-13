Job Family Group:Operations Group
Join Us in Shaping the Future of Energy!
Be part of the energy transition with a world-class team dedicated to meeting the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low-carbon energy. BP is transforming the Kwinana refinery site into an integrated Kwinana Energy Hub (KEH), supporting our net-zero ambitions.
As the Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Lead (CMMS Lead), you will play a critical role in optimizing KEH Energy operations, reducing downtime, and ensuring the long-term reliability and profitability of the facility.
You will oversee the planning and scheduling of maintenance activities, ensuring timely execution, effective resource allocation, and adherence to safety and quality standards. By managing maintenance schedules, coordinating cross-functional teams, and implementing standard processes, you will enhance the overall efficiency and productivity of our organization.
This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand
WHY JOIN US?
It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:
No travel is expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
