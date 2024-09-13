Job summary

Join Us in Shaping the Future of Energy!

Be part of the energy transition with a world-class team dedicated to meeting the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable low-carbon energy. BP is transforming the Kwinana refinery site into an integrated Kwinana Energy Hub (KEH), supporting our net-zero ambitions.

As the Maintenance Planning and Scheduling Lead (CMMS Lead), you will play a critical role in optimizing KEH Energy operations, reducing downtime, and ensuring the long-term reliability and profitability of the facility.

You will oversee the planning and scheduling of maintenance activities, ensuring timely execution, effective resource allocation, and adherence to safety and quality standards. By managing maintenance schedules, coordinating cross-functional teams, and implementing standard processes, you will enhance the overall efficiency and productivity of our organization.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES:

Develop and Implement Maintenance Plans: Increase the reliability and availability of key assets by identifying critical equipment, establishing preventive maintenance schedules, and optimizing maintenance strategies to minimize downtime.

Increase the reliability and availability of key assets by identifying critical equipment, establishing preventive maintenance schedules, and optimizing maintenance strategies to minimize downtime. Lead CMMS Implementation: Oversee the implementation of a new CMMS for Kwinana, ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining high performance across the Energy Hub’s operations.

Oversee the implementation of a new CMMS for Kwinana, ensuring a smooth transition while maintaining high performance across the Energy Hub’s operations. Coordinate Across Teams: Work closely with maintenance, tank TAR, operations, and procurement teams to ensure the seamless execution of planned activities with minimal disruption to Energy Hub operations.

Work closely with maintenance, tank TAR, operations, and procurement teams to ensure the seamless execution of planned activities with minimal disruption to Energy Hub operations. Provide Leadership and Training: Lead the maintenance planning and scheduling team, develop training programs, and foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement.

Lead the maintenance planning and scheduling team, develop training programs, and foster a culture of continuous learning and improvement. Ensure Compliance and Documentation: Ensure all maintenance activities comply with regulatory requirements, safety standards, and company policies. Maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation to support auditing and reporting needs.

Ensure all maintenance activities comply with regulatory requirements, safety standards, and company policies. Maintain accurate and up-to-date documentation to support auditing and reporting needs. Manage CMMS Data Integrity : Maintain accountability for CMMS data integrity, including assets, locations, specifications, and criticality.

: Maintain accountability for CMMS data integrity, including assets, locations, specifications, and criticality. Drive Continuous Improvement: Implement initiatives to enhance the efficiency of maintenance planning and scheduling processes, analyze KPIs, gather team feedback, and adopt best practices to optimize workflows.

Implement initiatives to enhance the efficiency of maintenance planning and scheduling processes, analyze KPIs, gather team feedback, and adopt best practices to optimize workflows. Manage OPR Metrics: Keep maintenance backlog to a minimum, ensure timely completion of critical work, and maintain PM conformance and completion. Collaborate to achieve accurate tool time and maintenance cost management.

ABOUT YOU:

5 + years’ experience leading planning and scheduling teams for routine and corrective maintenance, campaigns, and turnarounds in oil and gas facilities.

Ability to influence individuals and teams to deliver results and drive continuous improvement.

Excellent negotiation, communication, and interpersonal skills.

Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Proficient in planning and scheduling computerized tools, with a solid understanding of their structures.

Ability to work independently, prioritize tasks in a fast-paced environment, and demonstrate self-motivation and initiative.

Experience with implementing CMMS systems is advantageous.

This role is Perth based. Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand

WHY JOIN US?

It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits include:

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



