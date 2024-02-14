Maintenance & Reliability Engineer

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Overall ownership for the development and deployment of maintenance builds for new projects.

Develop and assign risk-based reliability strategies for installed equipment, applying Equipment Strategies. The strategies are based on the standard Central process with a standard set of tools to develop the strategy and will require leadership for the development of Job Plans, Planned Maintenance Routines and Maintenance Procedures.

Incorporate reliability and maintenance input into trade-off decisions for equipment selection and specification including: equipment criticality reviews, condition based monitoring requirements, plant sparing, levels of duplication, TAR Strategy, standardization and major component selection based on life cycle costing

Provide recommendations to spare parts and preservation requirements for equipment in time for issue of purchase orders. Apply spares analysis to determine the optimum critical (insurance) spares holding. Ensure accurate and complete data for spare parts within the CMMS and the purchasing system.

Complete criticality assessment in order to derive a criticality rating for systems and equipment within the facility

ESSENTIAL EXPERIENCE AND JOB REQUIREMENTS :

Min 5 years or more experience in Reliability, Maintenance, or Operations roles in a refining or production environment

The position demands organizational and communication skills, technical ability and a strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and Environmental performance.

Experience with development and deployment of work management systems (SAP PM).

Ability to engage and work with operations personnel, customers and project contractors /suppliers.

Excellent facilitation skills with ability to communicate optimally with all levels of the project and operations teams.

Self-motivation and ability to work both independently and as a productive member of a team.

Excellent (online) team working with colleagues from different backgrounds and cultures

Good knowledge of English, both written and spoken

Educational preferrence : Bachelor's or Master's degree in Engineering in a relevant subject area. (mechanical engineering, process engineering, chemical engineering, EI&C or similar)



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

