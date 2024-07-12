Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Bp is looking for a Maintenance & Reliability Manager to join our team in Cherry Point, Washington! As part of the Refinery Leadership Team, the Maintenance & Reliability Manager leads the 220 person department that includes the reliability engineering team, maintenance planning and scheduling team, machine shop, heavy craft maintenance shop, and instrument and electrical shop.

As a Senior Level Leader within Refining and the Global Maintenance & Reliability Managers Network, the Maintenance & Reliability Manager provides leadership across the entire business – leveraging best practices and sharing resources where appropriate. The Maintenance & Reliability manager is accountable for the safe, cost-effective execution of long and short-term reliability strategies including:

Ensuring integrity management is paramount and a base process safety expectation

Continuously improving the reliability and availability of refinery equipment

Ensuring work is planned, scheduled and completed in an efficient manner across the site in accordance with bp Work Management procedures

Long-term management of site infrastructure

Ensuring effective implementation of Reliability Principles and Practices

Essential experience and job require

Minimum 15 years of relevant refinery experience in oil and gas/energy

Experience directly managing a large team

Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or work experience equivalent

Desirable criteria

Wide range of experience in Refining roles, including Maintenance, Operations, Commercial and/or Technical

Experience managing an hourly frontline population

Experience establishing strategy for long term goals of a plant

Ability to analyze and implement changes that result in improved efficiency, greater process throughput, reduced operating costs and improved plant maintainability

Collaborates effectively with team members and others to achieve production goals

Experience building a learning culture of continuous improvement and sustainability

Key accountabilities

SAFE, RESPONSIBLE and RELIABLE OPERATIONS

Development of Reliability & Maintenance (R&M) related strategies and deploys a best-in-class reliability programme, whilst managing R&M-related budgets for area of responsibility, ensuring key safety and reliability spends are identified and forecasted.

Oversees execution of reliability and maintenance activities, driving maximisation of uptime and reduction of business losses associated with plants and equipment, coordinating processes such as defect elimination and root cause failure analysis and ensuring audits on systems, equipment and operations to ensure compliance and quality of work.

Sets the standard for leadership behavior to establish and maintain Cherry Point culture of execution, engagement, and teamwork

Promotes a culture of ethical leadership, and value to bp, through effective decision making, and compliance with bp’s Code of Conduct

Lead the direction setting, planning, and focus for Maintenance and overall plant Reliability programs for the refinery

Ensures that Cherry Point understands and manages risk to prevent accidents, harm to people, damage to the environment, while achieving competitive performance

Identifies and begins working issues at earliest possible stage, determines the root cause(s) of problems, and deploys innovation and technical leadership to identify the best course of action

PROCESS SAFETY and RISK MANAGEMENT

Has joint accountability with Operations and Technical department peers to continually improve mechanical availability, integrity and site turnarounds

Applies a risk management approach that delivers a significant, continuous, and sustainable risk reduction

Identifies and assesses business hazards, risks, and protective barriers using the latest tools and techniques

Develops effective risk management systems to ensure protective layers are fully in place

Manages development and execution of Cherry Point maintenance and reliability plans, priorities, budgets, and Capex proposals.

Work with leadership team to shape full refinery business plans

Support the planning preparations and execution of Turnarounds as outlined per the Turnaround Common Process (TCP) milestones and work requirements

Ensures maintenance department compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements and bp standards

Oversees financial and cost management processes to ensure delivery against performance targets

PROCESS OPTIMIZATION and IMPROVEMENTS

Ensures that the Cherry Point Refinery Maintenance organization is fit for purpose, and continuously optimized, to improve performance versus competitive benchmarks

Assesses the performance of the maintenance process, identifies inefficiencies, and takes the necessary step(s) to correct them

Act as site project Gatekeeper

RESOURCES and RELATIONSHIPS

Leadership team member representing maintenance on the Contractor Governance Board for the site, driving contracting strategy, CAM oversight and decision making related to the bp and contractor relationships

Organizes and prioritizes resources to effectively and efficiently work across departments, work within budgets, and simultaneously support the ongoing operations and to deliver long term improvements for the business

Has joint accountability with Operations, Technical and Turnaround department peers to continually improve mechanical availability and integrity and site turnarounds

Ensures a high level of engagement in the Maintenance Manager Network for Global Refining and the underlying Continuous Improvement Forums (CIFs)

CAPABILITY DEVELOPMENT

Oversees people processes (resource, development, performance management, reward, and succession planning) to ensure that Cherry Point has the organizational capability to deliver current and future performance targets.

Contributes organizational resources to drive problem solving, share, and incorporate learnings in regional and global functional interactions

Delivers a pipeline of energized, diverse, and highly capable process engineering and leadership talent

Accountable for having an appropriate succession plans and a maintenance knowledge management system in place

Ensures personal and team compliance with bp's Code of Conduct, bp's Safety Leadership Expectations and Who We Are.

About bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

How much do we pay ? ($153,000.00 - $329,000.00) *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp. As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 9 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.