Maintenance, Repair & Operations Procurement Analyst

As an integral member of the MRO Supply Facing Team you will be responsible for systematically driving performance AND supply chain transformation in the category.
Finance
Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group
bp is recruiting a new generation of leaders to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Our people in Finance-Procurement play a meaningful role in bringing bp’s new purpose to life. Our global category management teams are responsible for reimagining our category strategies to pursue value opportunities and deliver on the bp aims. This includes a focus on sustainable purchasing, where we are working with our key suppliers to embed balanced practices, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and growing the circularity of what we buy.
As an integral member of the MRO supply facing team you will be responsible for systematically driving performance and supply chain transformation. We do this by using data to build actionable insights. This role includes a strong focus on leading digital transformation. The ideal candidate will have a passion for interpreting data and experience in partnering with suppliers.
Support the Procurement Manager in developing and driving transformation through a new category strategy (with a focus on digital enablement).
Embed sustainability into the heart of what we do. Take ownership of opportunities and partner with our supply base to grow sustainable supply chains.
Identify opportunities and grow bp’s diverse supplier spend.
Drive the digitalisation of the category
Oversee sourcing & contracting for nominated assets/regions
Support business customers with supplier concern
Support the development and management of Global Agreements and prioritised Regional Agreements
Analyse global procurement data to draw out useful insights to drive performance & transformation
Support MRO cost tracking, modelling and benchmarking
Identify and develop new and innovative global sources of supply
Identify and track value delivery
Support Category Strategy implementation activities
Manage risk by ensuring compliance to BP policies
Provide category mentorship to regional contract negotiation and execution
Support local supplier performance management activities. Lead on global escalations and systemic performance issue resolutions
Capture performance feedback of contractors for input to supplier performance reviews
Drive continuous improvements in demand planning
Support 4PL oversight meetings, using data to drive targeted interventions to improve our On Time Delivery performance
Experience in global category strategy development and execution.
Strong digital aptitude
Experience in agile ways of working and methodologies such as scrum & kanban
A track record in value delivery
Sourcing, contracting and contract management experience
Cross cultural supplier performance/relationship management
Good solid understanding of P2P processes, particularly SAP ECC
