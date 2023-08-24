Maintenance, Repair & Operations Procurement Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

As an integral member of the MRO Supply Facing Team you will be responsible for systematically driving performance AND supply chain transformation in the category.

Finance



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



bp is recruiting a new generation of leaders to reinvent energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives. Our people in Finance-Procurement play a meaningful role in bringing bp’s new purpose to life. Our global category management teams are responsible for reimagining our category strategies to pursue value opportunities and deliver on the bp aims. This includes a focus on sustainable purchasing, where we are working with our key suppliers to embed balanced practices, reducing greenhouse gas ‎emissions and growing the circularity of what we buy.‎

As an integral member of the MRO supply facing team you will be responsible for systematically driving performance and supply chain transformation. We do this by using data to build actionable insights. This role includes a strong focus on leading digital transformation. The ideal candidate will have a passion for interpreting data and experience in partnering with suppliers.

What you will deliver;

Support the Procurement Manager in developing and driving transformation through a new category strategy (with a focus on digital enablement).

Embed sustainability into the heart of what we do. Take ownership of opportunities and partner with our supply base to grow sustainable supply chains.

Identify opportunities and grow bp’s diverse supplier spend.

Drive the digitalisation of the category

Oversee sourcing & contracting for nominated assets/regions

Support business customers with supplier concern

Support the development and management of Global Agreements and prioritised Regional Agreements

Analyse global procurement data to draw out useful insights to drive performance & transformation

Support MRO cost tracking, modelling and benchmarking

Identify and develop new and innovative global sources of supply

Identify and track value delivery

Support Category Strategy implementation activities

Manage risk by ensuring compliance to BP policies

Provide category mentorship to regional contract negotiation and execution

Support local supplier performance management activities. Lead on global escalations and systemic performance issue resolutions

Capture performance feedback of contractors for input to supplier performance reviews

Drive continuous improvements in demand planning

Support 4PL oversight meetings, using data to drive targeted interventions to improve our On Time Delivery performance

Required;

Experience in global category strategy development and execution.

Strong digital aptitude

Experience in agile ways of working and methodologies such as scrum & kanban

A track record in value delivery

Sourcing, contracting and contract management experience

Cross cultural supplier performance/relationship management

Good solid understanding of P2P processes, particularly SAP ECC

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place! We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



