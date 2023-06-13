Site traffic information and cookies

Maintenance Scheduler

  • Location United States of America - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ064844
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

The Maintenance Scheduler’s primary responsibility is to be the single point of accountability for scheduling activities to generate a high-quality optimize, deliverable schedule that is aligned with the site annual delivery plan and adheres to the asset’s Site Constraint Document.

Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

  • Builds activities in the functional schedule to the minimum site integration standard as defined in the Strategic and Tactical Schedule Integration and Optimization Procedure.
  • Performs nesting of activities to optimize equipment downtime by engaging Maintenance Specialists
  • Flags site/area constrained activities in the schedule by the 12-week window and liaises with site integrator on new work that impacts site/area constraints
  • Builds horizontal buffers between activities. Flags the readiness of functional activities as indicated by Maintenance Specialists in Primavera and reschedules activity that does not stay in sync with readiness criterial. (i.e. materials delivery)
  • Ensures non-core crew mobilization data is entered into the regional logistic system

Essential Education

High school diploma or equivalent.

Essential experience and job requirements

  • Work execution background (preferably discipline technician)
  • Plant operations knowledge
  • Must be able to abide by values structure and organization requirements
  • Must have excellent communication skills in English both verbal and written
  • Strong background and knowledge in operations related to the Oil and Gas industry.
  • Experience with scheduling for multiple teams and talking to several teams at once.

Desirable Criteria & Qualifications

General knowledge of typical scheduling software (P6 preferred), processes, roles, responsibilities, and interface relationships.

  • Knowledge of Primavera (HIGHLY DESIRED)
  • SAP exposure

Sufficient digital tools utilization abilities to be able to:

  • Create, update and share simple slides for each team and print simple spreadsheets in Microsoft Excel
  • Navigate, use and apply Fiori functions

Sufficient meeting facilitation skills to be able to:

  • Keep meetings focused on stated objectives
  • Utilize action logs and assign actions

Demonstrate adequate knowledge and ability to access BP policies, procedures, and standards for:

  • Permitting requirements and control of work
  • Emergency response procedures
  • MOC requirements and process
  • Temporary equipment requirements.

Sufficient coordination and communication skills to be able to

  • Listen and communicate effectively (tactful, clear, and concise communication of knowledge, etc.)
  • Demonstrate clear and practical writing skills.


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

