Production & Operations



Operations Group



Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field, which is estimated to contain more than 15tcf of recoverable gas resources and have 30-years production potential.

To ensure safe and reliable operation, we are searching for maintenance schedulers who are organized, analytical problem solvers who are flexible to change with the flow of the project to join our growing team.

As an onshore Maintenance Scheduler, you will be the single point accountable for scheduling activity within Maintenance & Integration Squad to generate a high-quality optimised, deliverable functional schedule that is aligned with the site annual schedule.

This is an opportunity to join a region with a start-up mentality in a fast-growing market and, ultimately, help us to put safety first and live our purpose to reimagine energy.

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for building activities in the functional schedule to the minimum site integration standard as defined in the Tactical Schedule Integration and Optimisation Procedure.

Performs nesting of functional activities to optimise equipment downtime.

Flags site/area constrained activities in the functional schedule by 12wks and liaises with the site integrator on new work that impacts site/area constraints.

Performs resource levelling for their functions core technicians (e.g. maintenance scheduler will resource level Mechanical, Instrument, Electrical disciplines).

Builds sufficient horizontal buffers between functional activities.

Flags the readiness of functional activities as indicated by SPAs in P6 and reschedules activity that does not comply with functional readiness criterial. (i.e. materials delivery).

Ensures non-core crew mobilisation data is entered into the regional logistic system.

Issues the functional schedule across all time frames

Education and Experience:

Your education qualifications are not important to us for this role, instead we’d love to see experience in work execution, preferably as a discipline technician.

Plant operations knowledge

Values structure and organisation

Strong communications skills

Knowledge of Primavera and SAP

Desirable Criteria:

Scheduling Experience

Previous experience in starting up a new asset

Previous experience in standing up a new operating region

Keen to learn and develop personally and professionally

What can we offer you to be a part of this innovative and growing team?



In Mauritania & Senegal Production, we are expanding our team with the dynamism and buzz of a start up region. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance and tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



The maintenance team in M&S Production operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working policy, we support a hybrid model and offer the best of both worlds!

If you are interested in this role and are excited by the opportunity to work in the maintenance team on GTA Phase I, we want to hear from you!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



