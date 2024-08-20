Site traffic information and cookies

Maintenance Scheduler

  • Location Indonesia - Jakarta
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Supply &amp; Trading Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ084229
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group


Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

  • Builds activities in the functional schedule to the minimum site integration standard as defined in the Tactical Schedule Integration and Optimization Procedure.

  • Performs nesting of functional activities to optimize equipment downtime.

  • Flags site/area constrained activities in the functional schedule by 12wks and liaises with site integrator on new work that impacts site/area constraints.

  • Performs resource leveling for their functions core technicians (e.g. Maintenance scheduler will resource level Mech, Inst, Elect disciplines).

  • Builds sufficient horizontal buffers between functional activities.

  • Flags the readiness of functional activities as indicated by SPAs in P6 and reschedules activity that does not comply with functional readiness criteria. (i.e. materials delivery).

  • Ensures non-core crew mobilization data is entered into the regional logistic system.

  • Issues the functional schedule across all time frames

  • Populates reasons for functional non-attainment in P6.

  • Facilitates the review of functional execution efficiency performance with functional team leader.

  • Ability for quick adaptation and working in agile approach

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCES :

  •  Preference to have site execution experience for maintenance activity or project execution with minimum 5 years in oil & gas industry or similar

  •  Fulfill basic knowledge of the Scheduler capability (Technical & non Technical)

  •  Having advance scheduling tools knowledge (P6) to support day to day activities especially Primavera

  •  Basic knowledge of integration tools (AIW, eCoW, SAP, Celonis)

  •  During SRM week builds activities in the functional schedule to the minimum site integration standard 

  • During AIM week working closely with Site Integrator to finalize execution schedule package

  • Responding all the feedback from stakeholders & incorporate into the execution schedule package

  •  Proactively in maintaining performance management (KPI)

  •  Absorb all the concerns & lessons learned from stakeholders for future scheduling cycle

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

