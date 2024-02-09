Site traffic information and cookies

Maintenance Scheduler - TSI

  • Location India - Pune
  • Travel required Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075476
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!

About role:

The scheduler is accountable for scheduling activity within Maintenance to generate a high-quality optimised, deliverable functional schedule can be integrated into the overall site schedule for safe and efficient execution


Job Description:

Responsibilities 

  • Builds activities in the functional schedule to the site integration standard to enable safe and efficient work execution

  • Responsible for following Global Work Management and Activity Integration processes and standards and monitoring the agreed upon KPIs, taking appropriate actions to close the deviation from target

  • Performs campaigning and nesting of functional activities to optimize equipment downtime.

  • Resource levels the schedule in line with resource availability

  • Identifies the readiness of functional activities and reschedules activity that does not align  with functional readiness criteria

  • Ensures non-core crew mobilization data is entered into the regional logistic system.

  • Issues the functional schedule across all time frames

  • Identifies reasons for schedule non-attainment

  • Facilitates the review of execution efficiency performance

  • Recommends when to execute functional activities based on functional constraints

  • Recommends solutions when functional or site/areas constraints are exceeded

Education

Must have education requirements:

  • Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical, Materials, Production etc.)

Preferred education/certifications

  • Bachelors in Engineering (Mechanical, Materials, Production etc.) or relevant science degree

Minimum years of relevant experience:

  • 3+ years of relevant technical field experience

Total years of experience:

  • 3+ years of relevant technical field experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

  • Proficient in use of Primavera and SAP

  • Maintenance scheduling & planning experience within Oil and Gas or Processes Industry

  • Knowledge of process plant operations

  • Knowledge of maintenance execution

  • Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and SharePoint


Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

