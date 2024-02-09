Maintenance Scheduling Discipline Lead - TSI

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) center in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide! TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable, and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work!:About RoleThe Maintenance Scheduling Discipline Lead (DL) is the line manager for maintenance schedulers responsible for their capability development and ensuring conformance to and continuous improvement of work management and activity integration practices.The Maintenance Scheduling DL provides leadership and directional support in scheduling maintenance activity to develop optimized maintenance schedules for regions to enable safe and efficient work execution



Job Description:

Responsibilities

Provides subject are leadership, guidance, and directional support in scheduling of maintenance activities.

Responsible for line management, coaching, career development and organizational capability building for maintenance schedulers in bpTSI

Agree deployment of resources from bpTSI to regional maintenance squads to deliver business requirements

Responsible for the generation of high-quality maintenance schedules to allow safe and efficient execution of work.

Ensure conformance with work management and activity integration processes, procedures and workflows

Drive standardization and continuous improvement of maintenance scheduling

Conducts self-verification and QA/QC activities for maintenance execution work and takes corrective actions to support OMS 5.4 conformance

Education

Must have education requirements:

Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Instrument & Control, etc.)

Preferred education/certifications

Bachelors in Engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Instrument & Control, etc.) or relevant science degree

Experience and job requirements

Minimum years of relevant experience:

5+ years of relevant technical field experience

Total years of experience:

7+ years of relevant technical field experience

Must have experiences/skills (To be hired with)

Minimum 2-3 years’ work experience in lead position.

Hands on experience in maintenance and shutdown execution, scheduling in oil and gas or process industries.

Proficient in using various industry tools i.e. CMMS (SAP PM/MM), Primavera (P6) for scheduling maintenance work

Knowledge in CMMS work order management, master data management, material management and KPIs.

Ability to understand and coordinate cross subject area work with teams located remotely.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries

Proficient in Microsoft Office applications (Excel, Word, PowerPoint) and SharePoint.

Good to have experiences/skills (Can be trained for – learning/on-the-job):

Willing and able to take extended international business trips as may be needed to any of the company production regions.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.