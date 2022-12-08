Job summary

Role Synopsis

Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field, which is estimated to contain more than 15tcf of recoverable gas resources and have 30-years of production potential. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.

To ensure this is the most safe and reliable operation, we are searching for maintenance specialists who are self-starting, problem solving and critical thinking individuals to join our growing team.

As an onshore maintenance specialist you will support the safe and efficient execution of maintenance work by ensuring activity readiness. Responsibilities will include assisting maintenance techs with troubleshooting equipment issues, developing local maintenance scopes and work procedures, actively participating in RCFA’s, investigating pressing day to day equipment issues and making recommendations for improvements, following onshore repairs in the shops, offshore site visits and supporting continuous improvements to the preventative maintenance program.

This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.

Role is based in Sunbury - UK.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for driving activity readiness by preparation of work packs for safe and efficient work execution on the offshore facility.

Develop scope of work for TAR, major repairs, complex corrective work and campaigns

Advising maintenance techs with troubleshooting equipment

Utilizing predictive technologies and condition monitoring to recommend equipment maintenance schedule.

Leading the continuous improvement effort for the Preventative Maintenance Program and ensuring appropriate elements are transitioned into the CMMS.

Actively participating in RCFAs.

Act as the crucial link between the onshore Integration & Maintenance squad and the offshore maintenance execution squad.

Follow and support Global Work Management processes and standards.

Your experience COULD include:

Technical degree or equivalent qualification/experience

equivalent qualification/experience Ideally, experience working as a maintenance technician or have other site-based work execution experience.

Sound knowledge of offshore facilities and thorough understanding of typical equipment used

Proficient using SAP PM and Microsoft Office

Strong interpersonal and influence skills

Self starter who is able to think innovatively to solve our highest value problems.

Desirable criteria

Previous experience in starting up a new asset

Previous experience in standing up a new operating region

Experience working with Agile techniques (e.g.: ADO, Scrum)

Hungry to learn and develop personally and professionally

Additional Information

What can we offer you to be a part of this innovative and growing team?

In Mauritania & Senegal Production, we are expanding our team with the dynamism of a start up region. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance and tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

The maintenance team in M&S Production operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working agreement which is be flexed dependent on business need.

If you are interested in this role and are excited by the opportunity to work in the maintenance team on GTA Phase I, we want to hear from you.

Apply now!