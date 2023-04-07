Site traffic information and cookies

Maintenance Specialist

  • Location Azerbaijan - East - Baku
  • Travel required Yes - up to 50%
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 147246BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

BP AGT is looking for Maintenance Specialist reporting to Discipline Lead and part of any execution Squad based on demand.

Maintenance Specialist is SME role for various discipline such a static mechanical, rotating mechanical, electrical for complex power management systems.

This role calls for a high level technical competence to cover all our facilities in terms of static and rotating mechanical discipline, high level knowledge of interface between power management system and site automation processes.

The successful candidate will be highly motivated with strong investigation, troubleshooting and RCFA skills.

Key accountabilities:

  • Following and supporting Global Work Management processes and standards.
  • Scope development for Campaign/Large rotating equipment repairs/overhauls
  • Technical oversight as SPA and SME for pumps, compressors and turbines
  • Practical use of MICOM S1 system and SME for Power Management systems including Electrical condition monitoring
  • Assisting maintenance techs with troubleshooting equipment - as requested.
  • Investigating pressing day to day equipment issues and seeking out known or potential equipment problem areas.
  • Participating in the development and continuous improvement of Equipment Strategies and recommendations for Operator Basic Care.
  • Transition of Equipment Strategy tasks into comprehensive PM programs in the CMMS.
  • Participating in the development of Maintenance Builds and ensuring appropriate elements are transitioned into the CMMS.
  • Developing local maintenance scopes of work, procedures (PMR) and technical training materials.
  • Actively participating in RCFA’s - as requested.
  • Implementing uses of predictive technologies, condition monitoring and lubrication programs in accordance with the condition monitoring strategy.
  • Participating in improving global maintenance technician competency profiles (CMAS).
  • Leading major Rotating Equipment overhauls on sites
  • Supervising as SME overhauls in various workshops and sites

Essential education:

Engineering Mechanical

Essential experience requirement:
  • Strong personal commitment to Health, Safety and environment performance
  • Working knowledge of maintenance management and planning process
  • Working knowledge of GOC process
  • Direct working experience of analyzing and troubleshooting issues related to rotating equipment not limited to compressors, pumps and diesel/turbine engines
  • Direct working experience of analyzing and troubleshooting issues related to Powel CDAS and PMS systems
  • Working experience of MOC process

Desirable criteria’s:
  • Working experience of reading and understanding of PSL and MCL files
  • Working experience of maintaining and troubleshooting turbines

