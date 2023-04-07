BP AGT is looking for Maintenance Specialist reporting to Discipline Lead and part of any execution Squad based on demand.
Maintenance Specialist is SME role for various discipline such a static mechanical, rotating mechanical, electrical for complex power management systems.
This role calls for a high level technical competence to cover all our facilities in terms of static and rotating mechanical discipline, high level knowledge of interface between power management system and site automation processes.
The successful candidate will be highly motivated with strong investigation, troubleshooting and RCFA skills.
Key accountabilities: