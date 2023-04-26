Job summary

Role Synopsis



The bpSolutions Maintenance organization is a core part of the business that enables safe, reliable, and compliant operations. It drives improvements in the maintenance discipline to become more agile, more digital, and more efficient. It is a diverse, global organization that strives to achieve the vision of performing “The right work, at the right time, with the right people at the most competitive cost”.



As the Maintenance Specialist, you will be part of a squad that develops innovative solutions for maintenance work execution. You will work with the refinery teams across the globe to implement these solutions to achieve strategic business objectives. You will be responsible for providing technical expertise, guidance and coaching to refinery personnel on the implementation of solutions and optimization of the work management process. You will monitor maintenance performance metrics and work collaboratively with the refinery teams to drive continuous improvement in the maintenance programs.





Key Accountabilities

Develop innovative solutions for the Maintenance Discipline that address the high priority opportunities identified by the refining and bpSolutions organizations.

Develop improvement programs for refining in collaboration with refinery personnel.

Drive the implementation of a standard work management process at refineries using agile methodologies.

Provide guidance and coaching to refinery personnel as a subject matter expert on the work management process.

Identify and support the implementation of enhancements to maintenance process, systems, and data.

Apply work management analysis tools to identify opportunities for improvement.

Identify emerging refinery-specific risks associated with the maintenance work management process.

Provide capability assurance for individuals in work management roles.

Support communication of changes to the work management process, systems, and data.

Essential Education & Experience

High school diploma or equivalent

10 years of maintenance work execution experience, with refining environment being preferred.

Strong background and knowledge in maintenance work execution and the work processes that interface with the work management process

Experience in work management and demonstrable knowledge of the value of robust work identification, validation, planning, scheduling, execution and documentation.

Experience communicating and interfacing with all levels of the company and outside contacts.

Ability and willingness to travel and spend significate time at refinery locations (approximately 50%).

Ability to influence others and drive cultural change throughout an organization.

Experience implementing change management programs

Proficient in SAP PM

Meeting facilitation skills

