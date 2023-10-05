Maintenance Specialist / Coordinator / Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
The Maintenance Specialist is accountable for preparing and delivering execution readiness of preventative maintenance and equipment repair activities for an offshore oil and gas production facility. The Maintenance Specialist drives prioritization and delivery of the facility’s maintenance backlog to minimize equipment downtime and ensure safe and reliable operations. The Maintenance Specialist position is office-based and works within a multi-discipline team of planners, schedulers, and operations specialists.
The team adopts hybrid working model which requires 3 days in office and allows 2 days working from home. This is not a rotational role nor a remote job.
Engineering or technical degree within maintenance craft
Responsible for execution readiness of maintenance activities according to the facility's integrated schedule
At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.