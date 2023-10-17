Maintenance Specialist / Coordinator / Engineer

Entity:

#OperationbpVictoryOur mission is to bring together veterans, energy, and markets to power and navigate a changing world. We recognize that veterans bring the values, behaviors, and skills that will help us as we pivot to being an integrated energy company focused on delivering solutions for customers. We believe that veterans will help lead the charge as we continue to strive for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes, and closer teamwork across our company and beyond.bp has an active Veterans Business Resource Group which provides service, development, and networking opportunities for veterans.bp America is a:- 2015 recipient of the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award- 2021 recipient of the Extraordinary Employer Support Award from the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve(ESGR)- 2021 & 2022 recipient of the Student Veterans of America (SVA) Partner of the Year award.- 2022 recipient of the Veteran Champions of the Year in Corporate America from Viqtory.com (GI Jobs)



The Maintenance Specialist is accountable for preparing and delivering execution readiness of preventative maintenance and equipment repair activities for an offshore oil and gas production facility. The Maintenance Specialist drives prioritization and delivery of the facility’s maintenance backlog to minimize equipment downtime and ensure safe and reliable operations. The Maintenance Specialist position is office-based and works within a multi-discipline team of planners, schedulers, and operations specialists.

The team adopts hybrid working model which requires 3 days in office and allows 2 days working from home. This is not a rotational role nor a remote job.

Education :

Engineering or technical degree within maintenance craft

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

- 5 + years of industry experience in oil and gas or related industry

- Direct experience delivering and performing work within maintenance and operations

- Able to manage multidisciplinary work and effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels within the organization

- Familiarity working within SAP PM or equivalent Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS)

- Proficient in Microsoft Office, and experienced in understanding maintenance scopes of work, technical drawings, and maintenance plans / work packs

- Experienced in working with and management of contractors

Desired Criteria:

- Business and performance oriented to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions

- Skilled in project management methodologies

Key Accountabilities:

Responsible for execution readiness of maintenance activities according to the facility's integrated schedule

- Provides pragmatic solutions to risks by applying sound leadership and technical knowledge to get work ready to execute

- Leads integration of repair and preventative maintenance scopes by identifying equipment nesting opportunities and optimizing the schedule to allow offshore site teams to complete work safely and efficiently

- Supports implementation and improvement of preventative maintenance plans in SAP by translating engineering strategy requirements into high quality task lists

- Manages safety and regulatory critical work by interfacing with engineering and regulatory support teams to ensure compliance

- Assists onshore planners by preparing investigative and repair strategies and providing technical guidance to support planning

- Manages budgets and performance for work performed by third party contractors

- Supports defect elimination through collaboration with reliability engineers to prevent recurrence of equipment failures, and actively contributes to maximizing production uptime for the facility

- Monitors key performance indicators and maintenance metrics to take appropriate action to close any deviations from target and recommend improvements

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. We are committed to the veteran and military communities through our strong partnerships.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your

life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, differential pay offered for those

continuing to serve in the Guard and Reserves, having military service considered when calculating vacation time for new hires, and excellent retirement benefits! Please visit bp.com/veterancareers for more info.