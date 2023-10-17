Maintenance Specialist / Coordinator / Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
The Maintenance Specialist is accountable for preparing and delivering execution readiness of preventative maintenance and equipment repair activities for an offshore oil and gas production facility. The Maintenance Specialist drives prioritization and delivery of the facility’s maintenance backlog to minimize equipment downtime and ensure safe and reliable operations. The Maintenance Specialist position is office-based and works within a multi-discipline team of planners, schedulers, and operations specialists.
The team adopts hybrid working model which requires 3 days in office and allows 2 days working from home. This is not a rotational role nor a remote job.
Engineering or technical degree within maintenance craft
- 5 + years of industry experience in oil and gas or related industry
- Direct experience delivering and performing work within maintenance and operations
- Able to manage multidisciplinary work and effectively communicate with stakeholders at all levels within the organization
- Familiarity working within SAP PM or equivalent Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS)
- Proficient in Microsoft Office, and experienced in understanding maintenance scopes of work, technical drawings, and maintenance plans / work packs
- Experienced in working with and management of contractors
- Business and performance oriented to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions
- Skilled in project management methodologies
Responsible for execution readiness of maintenance activities according to the facility's integrated schedule
- Provides pragmatic solutions to risks by applying sound leadership and technical knowledge to get work ready to execute
- Leads integration of repair and preventative maintenance scopes by identifying equipment nesting opportunities and optimizing the schedule to allow offshore site teams to complete work safely and efficiently
- Supports implementation and improvement of preventative maintenance plans in SAP by translating engineering strategy requirements into high quality task lists
- Manages safety and regulatory critical work by interfacing with engineering and regulatory support teams to ensure compliance
- Assists onshore planners by preparing investigative and repair strategies and providing technical guidance to support planning
- Manages budgets and performance for work performed by third party contractors
- Supports defect elimination through collaboration with reliability engineers to prevent recurrence of equipment failures, and actively contributes to maximizing production uptime for the facility
- Monitors key performance indicators and maintenance metrics to take appropriate action to close any deviations from target and recommend improvements
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
