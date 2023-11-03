Maintenance Specialist - Integrity Management Execution Lead

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

The Integrity Management Execution (IMX) Squad Lead will be responsible for managing all aspects of Integrity Management Execution for all Production Support Unit (PSU) supported hubs in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). The successful candidate will lead a squad, whose mission is to plan, schedule and execute the three workstreams of Integrity Management: Inspection, Fabric Maintenance and Mechanical Repair. As the IMX Squad Lead, they will also be responsible for leading and driving regional Integrity Management efficiency improvement initiatives.The role is a member of the PSU leadership team, accountable for delivery of the Integrity Management (IM) Strategy supporting each of the five Area Development Plans. The role is accountable for delivering annual plans and budgets to support delivery of asset IM strategies. The lead will communicate the PSU priorities to the squad and provide leadership and support as required to deliver squad commitments and monitor performance against the strategy. The lead will communicate performance and identify C.I. opportunities to PSU leadership, Area Production manager (APMs) and VP Prod on established performance frequencies. The Squad Lead serves as Budget Responsible Officer for the three IMX workstreams and will report budget performance to PSU / APM partners and VP Prod.



As a Discipline Lead, the role is also responsible for direct people management and standardization of activity across Integrity Management Execution.

The role will focus on fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement in service of delivering target liquidation and safety performance through working closely with:

Onshore area leader teams

Offshore area leadership teams

bp Solutions and Digital enablers

Manages a cross discipline team, demonstrating effective leadership to ensure excellence in execution, performance improvement, technical development, direction, and coaching.

Accountable for planning, scheduling and delivery of all regional Integrity Management Execution activities in accordance with IM risks and Area Development Plans

Accountable for all IM Activity Planning from 10 year strategy through to activity execution

Continuously monitor and make improvements to the overall Integrity Management Execution performance, including process improvements, tools and technology, opportunities to nest work and driving alignment across the three IM workstreams.

Ensure implementation of activities in conformance with bp’s safety and operational risk agenda

IMX budget holder and cost manager for Integrity Management Execution spend across the GoM

Foster excellence in squad by role-modeling leadership behaviors and agile ways of working

At least 10 years of relevant experience in either an internal or external maintenance and engineering management role, or similar

Deep understanding of risk and the ability to make informed judgments in support of business value.

Track record of delivering large-scale maintenance / repair execution programs with a deep understanding of strategic planning, annual planning and budgeting, field-level execution requirements, Work Management processes and Activity Integration processes.

Experienced in leading multi-disciplinary teams and developing organizational capability.

Business and performance oriented

Strong interpersonal and influence skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Degree in Engineering or related field

Familiarity with Integrity Management programs and IM risk processes

Experienced in the application and use of Inspection Data Management Systems

Experienced in strategic program cost modeling and large-scale budget management

Skilled in both program and project management

SAP PM experience

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.