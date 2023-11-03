Maintenance Specialist - Integrity Management Execution Lead

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
The Integrity Management Execution (IMX) Squad Lead will be responsible for managing all aspects of Integrity Management Execution for all Production Support Unit (PSU) supported hubs in the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). The successful candidate will lead a squad, whose mission is to plan, schedule and execute the three workstreams of Integrity Management: Inspection, Fabric Maintenance and Mechanical Repair. As the IMX Squad Lead, they will also be responsible for leading and driving regional Integrity Management efficiency improvement initiatives.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
As a Discipline Lead, the role is also responsible for direct people management and standardization of activity across Integrity Management Execution.
The role will focus on fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement in service of delivering target liquidation and safety performance through working closely with:
Other Key Accountabilities:
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Desired Criteria:
Why bp?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
bp operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.