Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

The Maintenance Specialist - Integrity Management is accountable for ensuring efficient preparation and safe execution of fabrication, construction, and Installation activities in support of the GoM Integrity Management program. The Maintenance Specialist IM is accountable for both strategic and day-to-day planning and management of fabrication and installation contractors. The Maintenance Specialist IM will support the Integrity Management Squad lead in delivery of the broader Integrity Management program across Inspection, Fabric Maintenance and Mechanical Repair workstreams.

Responsible for generation of annual IM Mechanical Repair plans and annual budgets in support of the IM strategy and engineering priorities

Responsible for generating and managing annual budgets to include spend reporting and Opportunity / Pressure management.

Responsible for establishing and managing IM fabrication and installation performance standards.

Responsible for management and optimization of the IM Mechanical repair processes and workflows

Supports the IM Squad Lead in optimizing contract / contractor utilization.

Supports the IM Squad Lead in optimizing cross work stream integration with Inspection and Fabric Maintenance Service lines.

Responsible for execution readiness of IM Mechanical Repair activities according to the IM strategic plan and annual IM plans.

Serves as Single Point of Accountability for IM Mechanical Repair readiness and execution across GoM offshore fleet including coordination and collaboration with offshore partners.

Manages IM Relevant safety and regulatory critical work by collaborating with engineering and regulatory support teams to ensure compliance.

Supports defect elimination through collaboration with appropriate partners.

Drives efficiency and leads continuous improvement.

Actively manages the IM Mechanical Repair scope of work and ensures optimization of liquidation.

Engineering or technical degree within maintenance craft

10+ years of industry experience in oil and gas or related industry

Direct experience delivering or managing fabrication / installation and or construction programs.

Able to manage multidisciplinary work and effectively communicate with partners at all levels within the organization, able to initiate and lead new maintenance program.

Experienced working in SAP PM and SRM

Proficient and experienced in understanding construction scopes of work, construction relevant fabrication and installation techniques, Work Management standards and CoW requirements.

Strong eye for business and performance orientation

Skilled in project management methodologies

Experienced in working with and management of fabrication / installation contractors.

Strong influencing skills and safety leadership

Ability to foster effective teamwork across multiple disciplines.

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



