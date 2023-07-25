Production & operations This is the place to truly drive change. Our people develop hydrocarbon resources, deliver projects, operate refineries as well as oil and gas production assets. Join us and make a difference by: • Making our production and operations safer and more standardized • Driving quicker reduction of our carbon emissions • Growing cash returns and delivering improved reliability and optimization • Maximizing efficiency through sharing resources • Accelerating the digital transformation of our operating assets • Developing our people faster, leveraging the scale of P&O • Building greater integration and collaboration in service of our purpose.
The Maintenance Specialist - Integrity Management is accountable for ensuring efficient preparation and safe execution of fabrication, construction, and Installation activities in support of the GoM Integrity Management program. The Maintenance Specialist IM is accountable for both strategic and day-to-day planning and management of fabrication and installation contractors. The Maintenance Specialist IM will support the Integrity Management Squad lead in delivery of the broader Integrity Management program across Inspection, Fabric Maintenance and Mechanical Repair workstreams.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}
