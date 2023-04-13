Job summary

We are looking for a Maintenance Specialist - Power Systems, were you will play a key role in support of activity readiness for upcoming work scopes being delivered via a campaign approach or pit stops. This role will be looking sufficiently ahead to ensure resources and materials are in place and will work closely with Operations Planners to ensure CoW and operations readiness is in place to allow for safe and efficient execution. This will also involve review of Safety Critical Work (SCW) to determine risk of execution and will support executional leads / SPA's in initiation and routing of Work Deferral Requests (WDR's).

As the successful candidate you will also act as the interface between Maintenance and Engineering in delivering equipment strategy and updates to region's Maintenance Build as reflected in the CMMS. You will function as technical expert in Maintenance for specific types of equipment and will be integral in supporting the planner with the preparation of technically sound work scopes. The role is also encouraged to be the execution focal point during work execution in assigned campaign blocks or pit stops.

Key Outcomes and Accountabilities:

2 weeks frozen schedules that are functionally ready with no red flags

Work Deferral Requests for at risk Safety Critical Work initiated a minimum of 2 weeks before Basic Finish Date

Preparation of technically sound scope of works for specific equipment overhaul / repair with accurate cost estimates

Timely updates to maintenance build based on Equipment Class Owner strategy review



In this role you will be expected to have considerable experience in Maintenance Execution and / or Engineering preferably functioning in the capacity of maintenance technician. A technician's diploma with at least 10 years experience and / or Engineering degree with at least 5 years experience

Experience in power generation and distribution systems. You will also need intimate knowledge of Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) -preferably SAP.

Role to be based in Trinidad, within bp’s 60/40 flexible working frame (3 days in office/2 days out of office) you will be required to make periodic site visits to both our Offshore and Onshore facilities to oversee and performance manage critical work scopes execution.

About bp:

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.

One of the requirements to access to our operating sites is that you must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 on or before your official start date in the role/transfer to the role. “Fully vaccinated” means that you have received the full regimen of a WHO approved COVID-19 vaccine and that two weeks have elapsed from your final shot in your chosen vaccine regimen. You will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status by updating Workday prior your start date.

Our expectation is that all site-based employees and employees required to visit our bp operating sites will maintain their status as “fully vaccinated” in line with WHO and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ministry of Health mentorship.