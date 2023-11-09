Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Deliverable for Office Maintenance Specialist:

1. Following and supporting WMS processes and standards.

2. Responsible for driving activity readiness.

3. Participating in the updating of Maintenance Builds and ensuring appropriate elements are transitioned into the CMMS (SAP).

4. Working closely with the site based Maintenance Specialist to stay aligned on upcoming work activity in the schedule.



Deliverable for Site Maintenance Specialist:

1. Ensuring site readiness for the upcoming execution schedule, e.g. looking ahead to ensure sufficient resources and materials are available. Working with Operations Planner to ensure CoW and operation’s schedules support and facilitate safe and efficient execution of work.

2. Working closely with the office based Maintenance Specialist to stay aligned on upcoming work activity in the schedule.

3. Planning and supporting urgent maintenance work that will break-in to the 2 week execution schedule. Allowing the techs to focus on the fix and allowing the planner to stay focused on future work and not be pulled into the crisis of the day.

4. Ensuring all maintenance work close-out is completed in accordance with the work management data standards.

5. Monitoring and improving the effectiveness and efficiency of BP and third party resources in completing maintenance work and resolving and/or escalating system issues that prevent the completion of the maintenance work schedule.

6. Providing site-based technical support to the maintenance of equipment.

7. Supporting the competency of the asset maintenance technicians as per the Global CMAS ensuring maintenance technicians meet the minimum competency requirements for work assigned.



CANDIDATE EXPERIENCES & REQUIREMENTS :

Engineering or technical degree within maintenance craft

Essential experience and job requirements:

1. 10+ years of proven experience in oil and gas or related industry

2. Direct experience delivering and driving work within maintenance and operations

3. Able to manage multidisciplinary work and effectively communicate with partners at all levels within the organization

4. Familiarity working within SAP PM or equivalent Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS)

5. Experienced in understanding maintenance scopes of work, technical drawings, and maintenance plans / work packs

6. Experienced in working with and management of contractors

Skills for each discipline:

1. Electrical Specialist : experienced in high voltage switchgear, power generation, Ex inspection (compEx certification would be advantageous)

2. Instrument and Control Specialist : experienced in DCS logic, Gas Turbine control, and field instrument



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



