Maintenance Specialist

Production & Operations



Operations Group



We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment.You will help us build a new operating model by leading a team of maintenance professionals and contractors to eliminate repeat failures, automate inspection and repair work while maintaining safety, production and cost targets. You will lead the preventative maintenance program, safety system testing, as well as large/small OPEX projects. Your team will also support mechanical equipment daily troubleshooting and operations support.You will develop creative solutions to old problems and will collaborate with software developers to improve existing technology and invent new tools and hardware. You will provide a strong, pragmatic voice to reducing cost of failures, deferment, while managing HSE risks and hazards from the business. You will collaborate with the engineering team to identify and design facility upgrades to improve reliability and will lead field execution of these projects to deliver high quality work on time, at minimal cost. You will optimize current work processes, train employees and third-party contractors, and ensure field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently.



The role requires an individual who has well developed interpersonal skills, is self-motivated, enables and drives team development, and can work within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to the operations team.

Responsible for development of safety culture by personal behaviors, standards, verifications & coaching.

Use a data-driven approach to optimize, modify, and deliver on Safety, Production, and Costs priorities across the business. Use data to look for trends, explain causes, and consider solutions to issues.

Perform as BPX representative for project activities.

Actively seek creative solutions & best practices from multiple sources - internal and external - and apply learnings to our business.

Oversee the proper execution of eMOC updates for SCE changes.

Manage and support scheduling requirements of field activity including the daily and weekly activity schedules for vendor communications and Safety Critical Equipment (SCE) testing. Monitor the schedule to ensure on-time delivery of projects and services.

Ensure delivery of the maintenance / project component of the asset business plan.

Provide day to day leadership to field and facility maintenance activities.

Create and manage data quality and performance standards using reporting tools such as Power BI to ensure on-time deliver of projects and services with vendors, and to ensure timely PO processing.

Ensure compliance with mechanical integrity requirements, i.e. SCE(safety critical) inspections and oversee or perform PM’s on an as-needed basis.

Support special projects as needed such as tracking vendor accountability and project completions. Create Power BIs or other reporting tools to monitor project progress.

Serve as a member of the Extended Operations Leadership Team and assume on-call responsibilities, as required.

Monitor and ensure competency of Maintenance/Project Team.

Prioritize & plan (pm vs cm, foster a learning culture) projects implementation to maximize benefit to the operation.

Manage procurement and delivery of tools, spares and materials for effective implementation of projects/work.

Actively seek and share work practices to improve performance of the team and business.

Deliver business objectives in alignment with BP policies, procedures, and expectations (CoW, OMS, IM, SPCC, WMS, EMS).



5 years' experience in oil and gas or related industry with 3 years emphasis in maintenance and or field team leadership.

High School Diploma or GED equivalent is required.

Experience in SAP.

Authentically own and actively participate in enabling Safety & Environmental performance.

Demonstrated success in leading organizations.

Ability to learn from new ideas and apply solutions to add value.

Make value-based decisions involving measured risk to deliver business objectives.

Take responsibility and ownership of business performance.

Keep commitments, listen to others, and authentically support change.

Drive transformation through a focus on effectiveness, improvement, and development.



Effectively follow all qualified unit and company rules, guidelines, and health, safety, security and environmental (HSSE) practices and procedures.

Possesses knowledge of maintenance management principals and planning process.

Participate in task based risk assessments and provide technical input where necessary.

Respond to equipment breakdowns and participate in incident investigations to determine root cause (RCFA).

Delivers and implements relevant policies in the Operating Management System (OMS).

Respond to emergency needs in the facility.

Complies with BP’s Code of Conduct and models BP’s Values & Behaviors.

Contributes to development of Operations strategies within area of responsibility and deploys the global strategy in line with priorities through accountability for a team, developing and delivering appropriate plans and monitoring budgets in line with the agreed activity sets.

Drives risk identification and management of operational process safety risks, ensuring actions are in place to mitigate these risks and taking accountability for escalation as per the defined processes.

Provides management to direct reports, driving the appropriate behaviors to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture. In line with continuous conversations, have regular honest and constructive dialogue with team members to support performance and career development.

Ensures personal and team compliance with BP's Code of Conduct and demonstrates strong leadership through BP's Leadership Expectations and Values & Behaviors.

Supports the optimization of operations, ensuring compliance with safe operations, system procedures and requirements, contractual obligations (if applicable) and business unit objectives.

Monitors the agreed upon key performance indicators and prepares operating reports to track operating performance and compare to plan/guarantees, taking appropriate action to close deviations from target.

Notifies management and/or stakeholders of abnormal conditions, supporting root cause failure analysis (RCFA).

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $115,000 - $145,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



