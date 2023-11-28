Entity:Production & Operations
Responsible for delivering reliability and maintenance activities, using sound technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.
Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?
On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field, which is estimated to contain more than 15tcf of recoverable gas resources and have 30-years of production potential. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.
To ensure this is the most safe and reliable operation, we are searching for maintenance specialists who are self-starting, problem solving and critical thinking individuals to join our growing team.
As an onshore maintenance specialist you will support the safe and efficient execution of maintenance work by ensuring activity readiness. Responsibilities will include assisting maintenance techs with troubleshooting equipment issues, developing local maintenance scopes and work procedures, actively participating in RCFA’s, investigating pressing day to day equipment issues and making recommendations for improvements, following onshore repairs in the shops, offshore site visits and supporting continuous improvements to the preventative maintenance program.
This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.
The maintenance team in M&S Production operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working agreement which is be flexed dependent on business need.
What can we offer you to be a part of this innovative and growing team?
In Mauritania & Senegal Production, we are expanding our team with the dynamism of a start up region. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance and tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
If you are interested in this role and are excited by the opportunity to work in the maintenance team on GTA Phase I, we want to hear from you.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
