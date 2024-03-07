Maintenance Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Supporting the safe, effective and efficient execution of the assigned asset planned maintenance schedule and high priority corrective / breakdown work

Supporting the asset maintenance technicians and various contractor resources in meeting the asset work schedule.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring sufficient resources and materials to complete 2-week maintenance schedule.

Conducting a walk-down of the proposed equipment isolations prior to any work commencing.

Coordination and safe execution of high priority corrective / breakdown type work.

Ensuring all maintenance work close-out is completed in accordance with the work management data standards.

Monitoring and improving the effectiveness and efficiency of BP and third party resources in completing maintenance work and resolving and/or escalating system issues that prevent the completion of the agreed maintenance work schedule.

Providing site-based technical support to the maintenance of equipment

Supporting the competency of the asset maintenance technicians as per the Global Competence Management Assurance System and that the maintenance technicians meet the minimum competency standards for any work they undertake.

Delivering safe, quality and reliable maintenance in alignment with BP values.

Requirements:

Extensive knowledge of work permitting and risk assessment process for maintenance preparation/execution activities.

Proven track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution using the work management process.

Extensive working experience in Site Maintenance/Operations

Deep working knowledge of computerized maintenance management systems

Good level of awareness of eCOW, Isolation Standards and Risk Assessment techniques

Education:

A minimum of a High School Diploma or equivalent, or as required by local requirements.

Recognized technician apprenticeship (UK) or as required by local requirements.

WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.