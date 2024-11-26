This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis

Would you like to be part of creating a new energy hub in Africa?

On the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, bp and partners Kosmos Energy, Petrosen and SMH are developing the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) field, which is estimated to contain more than 15tcf of recoverable gas resources and have 30-years of production potential. The GTA field has the potential to be a world-class oil and gas basin with an innovative design made up of the deepest subsea structure in Africa.

To ensure this is the most safe and reliable operation, we are searching for maintenance specialists who are self-starting, problem solving and critical thinking individuals to join our growing team.

As an onshore maintenance specialist, you will support the safe and efficient execution of maintenance work by ensuring activity readiness. Responsibilities will include assisting maintenance techs with troubleshooting equipment issues, developing local maintenance scopes and work procedures, actively participating in Root Cause Failure Analysis (RCFA’s), investigating pressing day to day equipment issues and making recommendations for improvements, following onshore repairs in the shops, offshore site visits and supporting continuous improvements to the preventative maintenance program.

This is an opportunity to join an innovative business in a fast-growing market and be part of the energy transition.

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for driving activity readiness by preparation of work packs and planning safe and efficient work execution on the offshore facility.

Develop scope of work for TAR, major repairs, complex corrective work and campaigns

Advising maintenance techs with troubleshooting equipment

Utilizing predictive technologies and condition monitoring to recommend equipment maintenance schedule.

Leading the continuous improvement effort for the Preventative Maintenance Program and ensuring appropriate elements are transitioned into the CMMS (Computerised Maintenance Management System).

Actively participating in RCFAs.

Act as the crucial link between the onshore Integration & Maintenance squad and the offshore maintenance execution squad.

Follow and support Global Work Management processes and standards.

Experience and skills:

Technical degree or equivalent qualification/experience

Ideally, experience working as a maintenance technician or have other site-based work execution experience.

Sound knowledge of offshore facilities and thorough understanding of typical equipment used

Proficient using SAP PM and Microsoft Office

Strong interpersonal and influence skills

Self starter who is able to think innovatively to solve our highest value problems.

Desirable criteria

Previous experience in starting up a new asset

Previous experience in standing up a new operating region

Experience working with Agile techniques (e.g.: Azure Dev Ops (ADO, Scrum)

Hungry to learn and develop personally and professionally

Additional Information

What can we offer you to be a part of this innovative and growing team?

In Mauritania & Senegal Production, we are expanding our team with the dynamism of a start-up region. With benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance and tremendous learning and development opportunities to enable you to craft your own career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. In this role you will feel empowered, capable, energised, and able to act as decision makers.

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

The maintenance team in M&S Production operates a 60% office, 40% home flexible working agreement which is be flexed dependent on business need.

If you are interested in this role and are excited by the opportunity to work in the maintenance team on GTA Phase I, we want to hear from you.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.