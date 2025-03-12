Maintenance Specialist - Site Based (Instrument and Control)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Ensuring site readiness for the upcoming execution schedule, e.g. looking ahead to ensure sufficient resources and materials are available. Working with Operations Planner to ensure CoW and operation’s schedules support and facilitate safe and efficient execution of work.

Working closely with the office based Maintenance Specialist to stay aligned on upcoming work activity in the schedule.

Planning and supporting urgent maintenance work that will break-in to the 2 week execution schedule. Allowing the techs to focus on the fix and allowing the planner to stay focused on future work and not be pulled into the crisis of the day.

Ensuring all maintenance work close-out is completed in accordance with the work management data standards.

Monitoring and improving the effectiveness and efficiency of BP and third party resources in completing maintenance work and resolving and/or escalating system issues that prevent the completion of the maintenance work schedule.

Providing site-based technical support to the maintenance of equipment.

Supporting the competency of the asset maintenance technicians as per the Global CMAS ensuring maintenance technicians meet the minimum competency requirements for work assigned.

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS AND SKILLS :

Minimum education :

Engineering or technical degree within engineering or maintenance craft

Essential experience and job requirements:

15+ years of proven experience in oil and gas or related industry

Experienced and certified in Gas Turbine control system (Mark VIe)

Direct experience delivering and driving work within maintenance and operations

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

