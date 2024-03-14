Maintenance Specialist - Site

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

Would you like to support bp in managing and developing maintenance tasks content to align with the Global and Regional maintenance strategies?

At bp, we are now looking for a dynamic individual to join us as a Site Maintenance Specialist, who will help to maintain and provide decisions and solutions in ICSS (Integrated Control & Safety Systems) related management process adhering to excellence and safety.

You will have the opportunity to gain the relevant skills to be able to perform maintenance activities safely and efficiently on the asset equipment and systems with minimal effect on the environment.

In this role you will support the Campaign and Outage MTL (Maintenance Team Leader) to ensure the asset to have optimal equipment, instrument control systems availability and reliability that enable the asset to deliver the business objectives of the asset.

The role will be located at Sangachal Terminal.

This is a shift-based role on a regular 14/14 days schedule rotation.

Please note that the position is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

About the role

In more detail, some of key responsibilities will be to:

Inspect and maintain Instrument Control Systems

Support process DCS (Distributed Control Systems) and PLCs (Programmable Logic Controller) systems which include controls, metering, alarms, automation, and communications

Be responsible for troubleshooting, installation, modification, and maintenance of DCS, PLCs and other network devices

Manage software changes, modifications of process control systems which would improve plant safety and production efficiency

Monitor emergency conditions within the process and perform procedures to protect personnel, environment, and equipment

Recognize malfunctions of critical equipment and perform maintenance as necessary to correct problem

Propose to the I&C (Instrument & Control) Engineer the required quantity of critical material stock levels to maintain work continuity

Be responsible for resolving and/or escalating systemic issues that prevent completing scheduled work

Ensure regulatory compliance work is completed as planned

About you

Essential education:

You will have a technical or higher-level qualification in instrumentation and electronics fields

Essential experience and skills:

Extensive working experience in Site Operations

Deep working knowledge of computerized maintenance recording systems

Proven track record experience and/or qualified in electrical/ instrumentation and/ or electronics

Good level of awareness of eCOW, Isolation Standards and Risk Assessment techniques

Proficient level of written and spoken communication in English

At bp, we provide great environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Legal Disclaimer:

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.