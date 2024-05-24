Maintenance Specialist – Site

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



A career in productions & operations is an opportunity to help shape the future of bp. As part of the team, you’ll apply digital technologies and an agile mindset as we transform our operating assets in pursuit of our net zero ambition. You’ll also help to develop hydrocarbon resources, delivering transformative projects and growing your talent in all kinds of new and rewarding ways within the operational heart of bp.

Would you like to support bp in managing and developing maintenance tasks content to align with the Global and Regional maintenance strategies?

At bp, we are now looking for a dynamic individual to join us as a Site Maintenance Specialist (Electrical Condition Monitoring), who will help to maintain and provide decisions and solutions in Electrical Condition Monitoring related management process adhering to excellence and safety.

You will have the opportunity to gain the relevant skills to be able to perform maintenance activities safely and efficiently on the asset equipment and systems with minimal effect on the environment.

In this role you will support the Campaign and Outage MTL (Maintenance Team Leader) to ensure the asset to have optimal equipment, instrument control systems availability and reliability that enable the asset to deliver the business objectives of the asset.

The role will be located at Sangachal Terminal.

This is a shift-based role on a regular 14/14 days schedule rotation.

Please note that the position is open for national applications only.

About the role

In more detail, some of key responsibilities will be to:

Execute condition monitoring programs for electrical equipment and systems, e.g. Partial Discharge testing, Motor Phase Current Analysis, Thermography Survey and test, Oil Sampling from transformers etc.

Identify and predict potential equipment failures through data analysis and trend monitoring

Use predictive diagnostic tools and techniques, such as vibration analysis, oil analysis, thermal imaging

Prepare detailed reports on equipment condition and life expectancy

Collaborate with electrical engineering teams to optimize preventive maintenance programs.

Investigate equipment failures and recommend appropriate solutions

Report findings and recommendations to management and engineering

Monitor emergency conditions within the process and perform procedures to protect personnel, environment, and equipment

Recognize malfunctions of critical equipment and perform maintenance as necessary to correct problem

Propose to the Electrical Engineer the required quantity of critical material stock levels to maintain work continuity

Be responsible for resolving and/or escalating systemic issues that prevent completing scheduled work

Understand safety regulations and procedures to ensure safe and compliant work practices.

About you

Essential education:

You will have a technical or higher-level qualification in Electrical engineering or relevant field.

Essential experience and skills:

Extensive working experience in Site Operations

Strong electrical technician or engineering background

Proven work experience as electrical condition monitoring specialist or a similar role

Completed trainings and courses for Electrical Condition monitoring.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skill

Proficiency in using condition monitoring tools and software to analyze and diagnose equipment performance

Deep working knowledge of computerized maintenance recording systems

Good level of awareness of eCOW, Isolation Standards and Risk Assessment techniques

Proficient level of written and spoken communication in English

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits!

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

