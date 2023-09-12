Maintenance Specialist (m/f/d)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



How you can help shape the future:

As the Maintenance Specialist, you will be part of a squad that develops innovative solutions for maintenance work execution. You will work with the refinery teams across the globe to implement these solutions to achieve strategic business objectives. You will be responsible for providing technical expertise, guidance and coaching to refinery personnel on the implementation of solutions and optimization of the work management process. You will monitor maintenance performance metrics and work collaboratively with the refinery teams to drive continuous improvement in the maintenance programs.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Develop innovative solutions for the Maintenance Discipline that address the high priority opportunities identified by the refining and bpSolutions organizations

Develop improvement programs for refining in collaboration with refinery personnel.

Drive the implementation of a standard work management process at refineries using agile methodologies

Provide guidance and coaching to refinery personnel as a subject matter expert on the work management process

Identify and support the implementation of enhancements to maintenance process, systems, and data

Utilize work management analysis tools to identify opportunities for improvement

Identify emerging refinery-specific risks associated with the maintenance work management process

Provide capability assurance for individuals in work management roles.

Support communication of changes to the work management process, systems, and data

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Bachelor’s or Master's degree in engineering

7+ years of maintenance work planning, scheduling and/or execution experience, with refining environment being preferred

Demonstratable knowledge in maintenance work execution and knowledge of work management process and work processes that interface with the work management process

Demonstratable knowledge of the work management process steps (work identification, validation, planning, scheduling, execution, and documentation).

Demonstratable knowledge of CMMS (Maximo or SAP) and ability to analyze CMMS data

Ability to communicate effectively and influence with all levels of the company and outside contacts

Ability and willingness to travel and spend some time at refinery locations (approximately 10%)

Ability to influence others and drive cultural change throughout an organization

Experience implementing change management programs (desirable criteria)

Proficient in SAP PM (desirable criteria)

Meeting facilitation skills (desirable criteria)

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



