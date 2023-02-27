Maintenance Supervisor - Dubai Airport

Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Dubai Airport Fuel Farm Team and advance your career as a



Maintenance Supervisor – JIFF Dubai International Airport





In line with UAE's Emiratisation goals, we are encouraging UAE nationals to apply.

We also would like to emphasize that applications from female candidates are welcomed too.



In this role You will:

Be responsible for maintaining serviceability of all mechanical equipment in the terminal and fuel hydrant system at DIA and JIFF Fuel Farm

Act as the “Trainer” and ensure that task training program is followed

Ensure that the maintenance checks & tests are conducted as per JIFF/JIG/Manufacturers operations, maintenance and HSSE standards

Act as a role model at all times in a totally professional manner, demonstrating leadership to other staff. Motivate & lead the team with technical skills and interpersonal behaviours as is required for the post

Maintenance of tank farm & hydrant system to highest standards, ensuring uninterrupted services at DIA. Ensure minimum down time during breakdowns with efficient rectification or alternatives at all times

Maintain staff relations and disciplinary procedures in accordance with JIFF policy

To be a genuinely an HSSE Minded person, demonstrating real care for personal health, site safety and the environment in daily operations

To supervise, train and coach staff, actively encourage their development to ensure a highly skilled, flexible, HSE Minded and well-motivated team

To ensure appropriate work permits are issued & completed for all non-routine and high risk activities

To continuously seek ways to improve levels of performance and efficiency while reducing costs by optimising the use of equipment, facilities, staff, technology, and training

When required to lead an emergency team to respond to emergencies in accordance with the emergency manual including liaising with other emergency authorities until more senior management staff are present

To update & maintain all records as required by JIFF & JIG standards

What You will need to be successful: