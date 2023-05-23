Maintenance Supervisor

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to support the delivery of reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



Maintain plant facility comply to group standards, regulations, laws and rules. Ensure projects and maintenance activity in line with legal requirement and company HSSE requirement.

Manage plant equipment and facility including utility, support production operation to reach high efficiency.

To implement maintenance work order and provide technical support for critical equipment to ensure safe and reliable plant operation.

Ensures that Plant assets are effectively maintained to ensure uptime, reliability, and safety.

Act as electrical specialist in the process, modification and projects to deliver yearly modification, engineering projects with high quality and safety.

Responsible for HSSE in plant maintenance activities and fully compliance to BP / Castrol HSSE standards.

To act as electrical and instrument specialist in operation and modification.

Support plant to achieve annual production plan.

Review, monitor and control the annual budget expenditures to agreed budget.Responsible for all BP Integrity management requirements as a technical authority or support to plant engineering authority for process safety and technical support.

To develop maintenance procedures/WI/SOP according to the department function and objectives.

Responsible for plant equipment PM plan setting up by following BP/Castrol PM strategy, and lead electrical and instrument team to conduct PM accordingly to reduce breakdown maintenance and improve equipment reliability.

Complete site list of BP safety critical and quality critical equipment, strictly follow the plan, no any overdue. Inspect and ensure these are carried out as schedule.

Responsible for breakdown maintenance implementation to recover equipment on timely manner to limit effect of production.

Undertake analysis of plant breakdown maintenance and machine performance data with production and maintenance teams to decrease equipment downtime.

To innovate and drive utility utilization saving initiatives at plant for energy savings and to reduce cost.

Forecast requirements and arrange for replenishment of spare parts to ensure adequate spare parts availability, keep inventory to an optimum level.To develop a training program including on-job-training and implement the program to ensure technician including contractors who work in maintenance area have received enough competence and HSSE training required.

Identify ways to improve and streamline project services cost estimating activities and project performance

Responsible to track the planning performance of 3rd party contractor according to the agreed Key Performance Indicators.

Promote TPM approach at maintenance and production team to ensure equipment reliability and integrity.Participate with quality, environmental and HSSE internal audit as needed.

Bachelor degree in electrician engineering or related subject areas.

More than 8 years of plant experience in electrician maintenance, control system or similar.

Willing to learn and show initiatives for self-improvements.

Fluent English ability in reading, writing and speaking.

Extensive practical experience in maintenance management.

Good people management skills and be able to lead maintenance team including 3rd party contractors.

Willing to instruct and share information with others.Logical thinking, highly organized and problem-solving ability.

Motivated self-starter.Effectively prioritize work and handle multiple tasks at the same time.

Works well under high pressure situations.

Strategic at management and maintenance of electrical and instrument equipment such as high voltage distribution station, blending, motors, DCS, filling line equipment, site instruments, scale and weighting system.

Familiarity with industrial and Chinese national codes and standards.

Familiar regulations, GB/API /ASME related rules and standards.

Be familiar with ISO/TS16949 and ISO9001 ISO14001 system is plus



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



