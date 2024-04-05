This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

This position was created to facilitate the planning and execution of routine and/or turnaround maintenance in the refinery. This includes coordination of maintenance activities with the Planning and Scheduling Organization, as well as Operations personnel. The selected candidate will be accountable for training and performance of the craftsmen reporting to the team. Also including handling the performance and efficiency of any contractors that perform work in association with the Maintenance Supervisor’s assigned work. This includes the development of safe work practices for the crafts and standard maintenance procedures that the crafts will use.

Key Accountabilities/Responsibilities:

Responsible for health, safety and environmental performance to achieve the goals of no accidents, no harm to people and no harm to the environment.

Perform maintenance work in a safe, efficient and effective manner according to plan and for ensuring quality of work performed.

Accountable to ensure compliance with HSE&C policies and Mechanical Integrity requirements.

Coordinate, participate and follow all refinery HSE&C programs.

Prepare and conduct safety meetings and act promptly on safety issues.

Investigate accidents and near-misses.

Maintain a clean, safe worksite and ensure adequate housekeeping.

Responsible for job preparation activities, including assignment of craftsmen to jobs, reviewing scope of work, identifying and communicating changes to plan, verifying availability of materials and tools, and confirming schedule viability.

Accountable for work team’s well-being and performance (directs, appraises, counsels, and develops/coaches employees) for am average 10-person crew.

Assure cost effective and expeditious completion of maintenance work with Area Maintenance Scheduler, Maintenance Planner, Asset Coordinator, and Contractor Job Representative to meet unit budget.

Provide input to Asset Coordinator for feasibility of 4-week maintenance schedule.

Prioritize/coordinate maintenance activities with Asset Coordinator.

Ensure job package documentation is accurate and that complete data is captured regarding repair work, equipment data, changes to plan, QA/QC requirements, and recommendations for future work.

Work with ASML, Asset Coordinator, Area Maintenance Planner and Area Maintenance Scheduler to build and enhance teamwork and ensure compliance maintenance activities are accomplished in a timely manner.

Participate in weekly and daily scheduling meetings to review and commit to schedule, as well as provide status of ongoing jobs to the Asset Team.

Create daily schedule, capture preliminary input (confirm availability of special equipment and resources) and create the next day’s schedule.

Develop and implement improved job methods, techniques, tools and equipment for improving overall maintenance effectiveness.

Responsible for adherence and improvement of established work methods and work processes.

Collaboratively work with Craft Team Advisors and peers to optimize the use of craftsmen both within the area and across the site.

Assist Planner with feedback in defining scope of work, generating material lists, developing estimates and in reviewing bids.

Assist in developing and explaining recommendations to address maintenance backlog issues and overtime.

Identifying changes in scope and appropriate course of action to minimize schedule impacts.

Ensure the appropriate technical resources are advised and consulted to test and evaluate equipment.

Ensure that the Asset Team is satisfied with work performed before equipment is returned to service.

Ensure a proactive focus towards equipment maintenance.

Develop and report assigned performance measures and use information to identify and institute improvements.

Investigate grievance thoroughly and respond at first stage.

May be required to work off-shift and weekend assignments.

About You:

High School Diploma or equivalent required

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a heavy industrial setting OR 3 years’ experience in a heavy industrial setting and a B.S. in a relevant field/Journeyman status required

2 years of supervision experience in union craft environment.

Good Knowledge of Pipefitter, Boilermaker, or Millwright work, supervision experience in the previously mention subject is preferred.

Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

