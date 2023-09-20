Site traffic information and cookies

Maintenance Support Assistant

  • Location NL: Rotterdam Refinery
  • Travel required
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ068958
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Grade K Responsible for assisting in the performance of maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.

Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken?

 

In deze positie ben je verantwoordelijk voor het geven van ondersteuning aan de uitvoerende maintenance organisatie (en gerelateerde afdelingen m.b.t. het maintenance proces) ter verbetering van de processen, procedures en werkwijze. Daarnaast ga jij mede opzetten en in stand houden van het maintenance afdelings performance management systeem.

In deze positie zal jij o.a:

  • Updaten van het maintenance KPI dashboard samen met de Maintenance performance support specialist.
  • Dagelijks goedkeuren,invoeren en controleren van binnenkomende facturen en requisities van maintenance.
  • Periodieke audits uitvoeren/organiseren op de toepassing van het werkproces en het gebruik van SAP en Cleopatra Enterprise;
  • Ondersteuning aan de Maintenance afdeling en de diverse squads/teams leveren;
  • Up to date houden van de contractor kwalificatie database.
  • De intranetsite van Maintenance actueel houden;
  • De Maintenance medewerkerslijst en het Maintenance organogram actueel houden;
  • Faciliteiten aanvragen voor nieuwe Maintenance medewerkers (User ID, PC, SAP personeelsnummer, SAP account, Cleopatra, etc.)
  • De On Call organiseren: opstellen jaarplanning Maintenance call out, actueel houden van het Maintenance Supervisor Call Out sharepoint.
  • Diverse administratieve handelingen in SAP  uitvoeren\.

Voor deze positie zoeken wij het volgende :

  • Een MBO 3 of 4 opleiding
  • Minimaal 3 jaar relevante ervaring in een administratieve/financiele functie
  • SAP ervaring is een pre
  • Nauwkeurig en geordend werkt en dat dit in je aard zit;
  • Bekend bent met computersystemen die je veel zult gebruiken, denk hierbij aan Office en SAP of vergelijkbare systemen;
  • Goede kennis van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal in woord en geschrift.
  • Een VCA-VOL certificaat behaald hebt of bereid deze te halen


This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


