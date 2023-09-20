Job summary

Grade K Responsible for assisting in the performance of maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Grade KResponsible for assisting in the performance of maintenance work associated with the production or refining of oil and gas.



Job Description:

Wij zijn een internationale energie organisatie. Wij hebben 75000 medewerkers in 80 landen, die werken om elke dag licht, warmte en mobiliteit te leveren voor millioenen mensen in de wereld. Onze missie en ambitie is om energie opnieuw uit te vinden en een net zero bedrijf te worden. Wil jij zoals ons in deze uitdagende tijd een duurzaam verschil te maken?

Maintenance Support Assistant

In deze positie ben je verantwoordelijk voor het geven van ondersteuning aan de uitvoerende maintenance organisatie (en gerelateerde afdelingen m.b.t. het maintenance proces) ter verbetering van de processen, procedures en werkwijze. Daarnaast ga jij mede opzetten en in stand houden van het maintenance afdelings performance management systeem.

In deze positie zal jij o.a:

Updaten van het maintenance KPI dashboard samen met de Maintenance performance support specialist.

Dagelijks goedkeuren,invoeren en controleren van binnenkomende facturen en requisities van maintenance.

Periodieke audits uitvoeren/organiseren op de toepassing van het werkproces en het gebruik van SAP en Cleopatra Enterprise;

Ondersteuning aan de Maintenance afdeling en de diverse squads/teams leveren;

Up to date houden van de contractor kwalificatie database.

De intranetsite van Maintenance actueel houden;

De Maintenance medewerkerslijst en het Maintenance organogram actueel houden;

Faciliteiten aanvragen voor nieuwe Maintenance medewerkers (User ID, PC, SAP personeelsnummer, SAP account, Cleopatra, etc.)

De On Call organiseren: opstellen jaarplanning Maintenance call out, actueel houden van het Maintenance Supervisor Call Out sharepoint.

Diverse administratieve handelingen in SAP uitvoeren\.

Voor deze positie zoeken wij het volgende :

Een MBO 3 of 4 opleiding

Minimaal 3 jaar relevante ervaring in een administratieve/financiele functie

SAP ervaring is een pre

Nauwkeurig en geordend werkt en dat dit in je aard zit;

Bekend bent met computersystemen die je veel zult gebruiken, denk hierbij aan Office en SAP of vergelijkbare systemen;

Goede kennis van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal in woord en geschrift.

Een VCA-VOL certificaat behaald hebt of bereid deze te halen



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.