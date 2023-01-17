Job summary

The Maintenance Team Lead plays a major role in maintaining a safe work environment and must be a strong advocate of our safety & Control of Work culture. He/she shares in the responsibility for the safety of all personnel performing work. He/she will work during manpower shortages and must remain current in all maintenance certification and compliance training requirements.



The role of the Maintenance Team Leader is to engage, monitor, and positively influence the workforce performance delivery. Expectations of the successful candidate are to aid in process analysis, incident reporting, investigations, conducting team meetings, safety inspections/observations, validating work orders, daily work distribution, and cost management. #bpxenergy

Job Duties

Responsible for maintenance program adherence and improvement across Permian midstream facilities

Respond to equipment breakdowns and lead/participate in RCFA investigations to determine root cause and implement solutions

Embrace and pioneer the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through failure understanding

Actively manage maintenance program barrier health by using dynamic inputs to assess health and identify improvements

Oversees frequent reporting and analysis of standardized performance indicators to achieve safe, reliable and compliant operations

Provide BPX oversite of contractor work including heavy maintenance activities

Work with engineering to evaluate maintenance program performance and pursue predictive maintenance analytics

Provide positive leadership while being a team player

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

Additional Responsibilities:

Uphold our safety principles and demonstrate Operating Discipline in how we work

Accountable for safe, compliant, reliable and efficient operation of BPX facilities through cross functional planning

Deliver BPX facilities base Maintenance budgets

Deliver operating efficiency targets while minimizing deferrals and investigating those which do occur

Ensure Regulatory & Safety Critical Equipment is identified and maintained

Accountable for BPX Facilities Maintenance Execution by ensuring conformance to the Work Management Standard SPOC (Single Point of Contact) for emergent work and troubleshooting response Planning Support – Assure work is valid, prioritized correctly, planned appropriately, and work is approved for expenditure Scheduling Support –assure right work at the right time, resource availability and loading - activity integration between Plant, Projects and Wellsites COW – drive team conformance to the COW standards along and permit status readiness

Maintenance technician competency assessment, training requirements, and technician development

Self-verification and MTL face time in the field. Performing quality assessments with a goal of Zero Personal & Process Safety incidents.

Set the example for the team and be able to mentor technicians in the correct procedures, processes, and work practice to provide safe, reliable, and efficient operations

Manning schedule - Maintain shift crew schedules and screen technician requests for tour exchange

Facility Log – assure accurate up-to-date craft logs are maintained for facilities

Champion Continuous Improvement

Essential criteria and qualifications:

10 years’ experience in oil and gas or related industry with 5 years emphasis in maintenance and or field team leadership

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Experience with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or similar)

Excellent project management skills

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $103,000 – 153,367*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.