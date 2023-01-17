The Maintenance Team Lead plays a major role in maintaining a safe work environment and must be a strong advocate of our safety & Control of Work culture. He/she shares in the responsibility for the safety of all personnel performing work. He/she will work during manpower shortages and must remain current in all maintenance certification and compliance training requirements.
The role of the Maintenance Team Leader is to engage, monitor, and positively influence the workforce performance delivery. Expectations of the successful candidate are to aid in process analysis, incident reporting, investigations, conducting team meetings, safety inspections/observations, validating work orders, daily work distribution, and cost management. #bpxenergy
Job Duties