Maintenance Team Lead

Job summary

Managing the safe, effective and efficient execution of the assigned asset planned maintenance schedule and high priority corrective /breakdown work through the management of the asset maintenance technicians and various contractor resources. Ensuring maintenance technicians understand and strictly adhere to the Global Work Management processes, standards and the Controlling of the Work process.



This position is based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana.

Essential experience and job requirements:

Demonstrated leadership skills and at least 10 years of technical expertise in multiple maintenance disciplines.

of technical expertise in multiple maintenance disciplines. Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Extensive knowledge of work permitting and risk assessment processes for maintenance preparation / execution activities.

Extensive knowledge of the work management process and a proven track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution using the work management process

Participates in the asset maintenance work validation and prioritization meeting.

Ensuring the asset holds sufficient resources and materials to complete the 2-week maintenance schedule.

Ensuring maintenance regulatory compliance work is completed as planned.

Planning and the safe execution of high priority corrective / breakdown type work.

Ensuring all maintenance work close-out is completed in accordance with the work management data standards.

Ensuring the effectiveness and resource efficiency of maintenance work completed and resolving and/or escalating systemic issues that prevent the completion of the agreed maintenance work schedule.

Progressing and monitoring the competency of the asset maintenance technicians as per the Global Competence Management Assurance System and that the maintenance technicians meet the minimum competency standards for any work they undertake.

Delivering safe, quality and reliable maintenance in alignment with BP beliefs.

High school diploma or equivalent. This position, based on our assets off the coast of Louisiana, requires you to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before your official start date. Unless granted an accommodation during the application process from the vaccination requirement, you will be required to provide evidence of your vaccination status prior to hire.