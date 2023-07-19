Maintenance Team Lead

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Responsible for managing a team to deliver reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Responsible for managing a team to deliver reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



Responsible for maintenance program adherence and improvement across Eagleford midstream facilities

Respond to equipment breakdowns and lead/participate in RCFA investigations to determine root cause and implement solutions

Embrace and pioneer the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through failure understanding

Actively manage maintenance program barrier health by using dynamic inputs to assess health and identify improvements

Oversees frequent reporting and analysis of standardized performance indicators to achieve safe, reliable and compliant operations

Provide BPX oversite of contractor work including heavy maintenance activities

Work with engineering to evaluate maintenance program performance and pursue predictive maintenance analytics

Provide positive leadership while being a team player

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Take an active role in the Process Safety Management program and the DOT pipelines

Maximize production by meeting product specifications, striving for maximum runtime of the facilities, being helpful and a positive influence, and interacting effectively with other work disciplines, teams, and team members

10 years experience in oil and gas or related industry with 5 years emphasis in maintenance and or field team leadership

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Experience with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or similar)

Excellent project management skills

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $161,000-$230,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



