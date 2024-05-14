This role is not eligible for relocation

Production & Operations



Operations Group



We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, field-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Permian business unit to drive performance with respect to safety, environmental, cost, and cycle time with supervisory accountability.

The Maintenance Team Lead (MTL) will have accountability for maintaining static mechanical, pressure systems, and rotating equipment. The MTL coordinates with multidisciplinary teams including engineers, production operations, contractors, and vendors to plan and execute maintenance projects and corrective maintenance work, troubleshoot issues, and optimize performance aligned with safety and business performance objectives. The MTL reports to the Maintenance Execution Manager and supervises a team of maintenance technicians and mechanics.

Accountable for all mechanical project execution and corrective activities in support of Permian Operations, inclusive of HSE and Cost performance. Manage and execute on work management processes and prioritization of all maintenance activities. Ensure constant communication with I&E crafts, Operations, and all applicable 3rd party resources to manage execution cycle time, quality assurance, and effective pre-startup safety reviews to meet the daily needs of field operations holistically.

Responsible for all mechanical work in the field, safely delivering break in work and large-scale projects such as surface artificial lift conversions, electric compressor / air compressor installations, SWD pump upgrades, facility retrofits, with direct field staff supervisory responsibility.

Embed a culture of operating discipline, safety leadership principles, and quality assurance.

Work with the Permian Development team to ensure facility handover maintenance implications are delivered sustainably to operations organization.

Provide oversight and ownership of material stocking strategy, inventory management, and material receipts to ensure critical spare availability to support facility uptime and minimize downtime cycle turnover.

Effectively manage field execution and alignment with Management of Change (MOC) policy.

Participate in investigations and integrate lessons learned into all maintenance activities.

Engage with functional support teams to progress continuous improvement opportunities associated with the work management process, materials management, etc.

Deliver business objectives in alignment with BP Policies and Procedures (CoW, OMS, WMS).

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives.

Provide positive leadership while being a team player, and share lessons learned across disciplines and between business functions.

Participate in BP technical networks and communities of practice, maintaining a strong awareness of technical learnings and developing links with technicians, specialists, and engineers from a range of disciplines.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, comply with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values & Behaviors.

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

10 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Extensive field experience with focus on technician leadership.

Excellent project management skills.

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and foster cohesive teamwork resulting in a track record of success in a dynamic work environment.

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes.

Experience leading virtual teams using collaborative tools and outcome focused KPIs.

In addition to the essential criteria & qualifications the successful candidate is likely to be able to demonstrate:

Ability to effectively interface, influence and build alignment with individuals and multi-discipline teams at all levels

Growth mindset with bias towards change and action

Strong communications at all levels of the organization

Experience with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or equivalent)



We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $141,000 - 185,000.

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



