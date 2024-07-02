This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

The Maintenance Team Lead plays a key role in maintaining a safe work environment and must be a strong advocate of our Control of Work culture. The role of the Maintenance Team Leader is to engage, monitor, and positively influence the workforce performance delivery.

Expectations of the successful candidate are to aid in process analysis, incident reporting, investigations, conducting team meetings, safety inspections/observations, validating work orders, daily work distribution, and cost management. When necessary you may be required to work during manpower shortages and must remain current in all maintenance certification and compliance training requirements.

Additional Responsibilities:

Uphold our safety principles and demonstrate Operating Discipline in how we work

Deliver BPX facilities base Maintenance budgets

Ensure Regulatory & Safety Critical Equipment is identified and maintained

Provide BPX oversight of contractor work including heavy maintenance activities

Respond to equipment breakdowns and lead/participate in RCFA investigations to determine root cause and implement solutions

Planning, scheduling, and Execution conformance to the Work Management Standard SPOC (Single Point of Contact) for emergent work and troubleshooting response Planning Support – Assure work is valid, prioritized correctly, planned appropriately, and work is approved for expenditure Scheduling Support –assure right work at the right time, resource availability and loading - activity integration between Plant, Projects and Wellsites COW – drive team conformance to the COW standards along and permit status readiness

Maintenance technician competency assessment, training requirements, and technician development

Self-verification and MTL face time in the field. Performing quality assessments with a goal of Zero Personal & Process Safety incidents.

Set the example for the team and be able to mentor technicians in the correct procedures, processes, and work practice to provide safe, reliable, and efficient operations

Manning schedule - Maintain shift crew schedules and screen technician requests for tour exchange with a goal of maintaining shift coverage

Facility Log – assure accurate up-to-date craft logs are maintained for facilities

Champion Continuous Improvement – Maintenance Procedures, Preventative Maintenance Job Plans, Project support IFR, IFA, and IFC

Essential criteria and qualifications:

10 years experience in oil and gas or related industry with 5 years emphasis in maintenance and or field team leadership

Minimum high school diploma or equivalent

Experience with work management systems (SAP, Maximo, or similar)

Excellent project management skills

Demonstrated ability to lead, manage, and cultivate cohesive partnership

Proficiency with mechanical equipment and automation/instrumentation systems

Ability to read and understand piping and instrument drawings, schematics, and electrical drawings

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $141,000-185,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.