Maintenance Team Leader (Evergreen)

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver reliability and maintenance activities, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities to provide guidance on the best approach to ensure the safety, efficiency and reliability of operations.



Job Description:

Role Summary

Key Accountabilities:

Participates in the asset maintenance work validation and prioritisation meeting.

Ensuring the asset holds sufficient resources and materials to complete the 2-week maintenance schedule.

Ensuring maintenance regulatory compliance work is completed as planned

Planning and the safe execution of high priority corrective / breakdown type work.

Ensuring all maintenance work close-out is completed in accordance with the work management data standards.

Ensuring the effectiveness and resource efficiency of maintenance work completed and resolving and/or escalating systemic issues that prevent the completion of the agreed maintenance work schedule.

Progressing and monitoring the competency of the asset maintenance technicians as per the Global Competence Management Assurance System and that the maintenance technicians meet the minimum competency standards for any work they undertake.

Delivering safe, quality and reliable maintenance in alignment with BP values

Skills and Experience

Demonstrated leadership skills and technical expertise in multiple maintenance disciplines.

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organisational boundaries.

Able to communicate at all levels

Extensive knowledge of work permitting and risk assessment processes for maintenance preparation / execution activities.

Extensive knowledge of the work management process and a demonstrable track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution using the work management process.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement



Relocation Assistance:



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Business Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.