Maintenance Team Leader Instrumentatie

Voor onze afdeling Maintenance, die zich bezig houdt met technische dienstverlening, met als doel het verhogen van de betrouwbaarheid, beschikbaarheid, integriteit en winstgevendheid van de installaties, zijn wij op zoek naar een

MAINTENANCE TEAMLEADER INSTRUMENTATIE

De Maintenance Teamleader is verantwoordelijk voor een veilige, effectieve en efficiënte uitvoering van al het onderhoud aan de Europoort locatie. De Maintenance Teamleader rapporteert aan de Maintenance Head CDU.

Tot de kerntaken behoren:

Geeft leiding aan eigen medewerkers en contractors medewerkers en ziet toe op de juiste werkwijze conform het werkproces;

Ziet toe op de veilige, efficiënte en effectieve uitvoering van het periodiek en correctief onderhoud conform plan (op tijd, binnen budget, voldoet aan de gestelde kwaliteitseisen);

Draagt zorg voor een volledige scope om de werkvoorbereiding te kunnen uitvoeren;

Draagt zorg voor een efficiënte en effectieve inzet van mensen en middelen;

Beoordeelt efficiëntie van de uitvoering een stelt bij waar nodig;

Is in voorkomende gevallen mede betrokken bij het in bedrijf nemen van een unit(deel) of equipment;

Draagt zorg voor het up-to-date houden van het SAP Systeem ten aanzien van (financiële) afhandeling van werkorders, equipment historie, tekeningen;

Controleert de kwaliteit van het onderhoud;

Koppelt afwijkingen van uitvoering ten opzichte van het plan terug aan de Equipment Coördinator;

Maakt de onderhouds-‘ back Log’ binnen zijn aandachtsgebied inzichtelijk;

Geeft technisch advies aan de Assets;

Neemt deel aan het MTL vakgroepoverleg;

Geeft input bij het opstellen en verbeteren van onderhoudsconcepten en onderhoudsplannen.

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam vraagt voor deze functie:

HBO werk- en denkniveau en minimaal een diploma MBO 4;

Certificaat VCA VOL;

Minimaal 5 jaar relevante werkervaring in een leidinggevende functie in de (petro-) chemische industrie binnen een onderhoudsafdeling;

Goede kennis van de Engelse taal, Duits is een pré;

Competenties: leidinggeven, discipline, samenwerken en impact & overtuigingskracht,

Aanvullende informatie:

Een Assessment maakt deel uit van de selectieprocedure;

Werkzaamheden worden verricht in dagdienst;

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam biedt uitstekende primaire en secundaire arbeidsvoorwaarden en ontplooiingsmogelijkheden;

Deze vacature is ontstaan door vervanging;

In verband met de FCC TAR wordt de interne reactietermijn verlengd



