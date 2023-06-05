Job summary

bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives. It’s crucial to us that the differences we see in the world around us are reflected in our workplace. Who you are is what counts, not where you’re from or how you live your life. A culture that values everyone benefits all of us. That’s why, to help our people thrive, we nurture a truly diverse and inclusive environment.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Maintenance Team Leader

(Egyptian nationalities only)

In this role You will:

Participates in the asset maintenance work validation and prioritization meeting.

Ensuring the asset holds sufficient resources and materials to complete the 2-week maintenance schedule.

Ensuring maintenance work is completed as planned conformant with WND processes.

Planning and the safe execution of high priority corrective / breakdown type work.

Ensuring all maintenance work close-out is completed in accordance with the work management data standards.

Ensuring the effectiveness and resource efficiency of maintenance work completed and resolving and/or escalating systemic issues that prevent the completion of the agreed maintenance work schedule.

Monitoring the competency of the asset maintenance technicians as per the Rashpetco Competence Management Assurance System and that the maintenance technicians meet the minimum competency standards for any work

Delivering safe, quality, and reliable maintenance in alignment with BP values.

Work Management (Validate, Plan, Execute & Complete Work)

Contributes actively to the work management process. Monitors inputs from 8Q plans, reviews detail of 20W schedule and challenges 12W and 6W workscopes to ensure frozen 2W plan is viable.

Ensures scheduled activities meet relevant Gate Criteria

Supports wider maintenance team and AGMs in preparation of vendors, materials and required permits that ensures activities meet readiness requirements for execution.

Liaises with Operations to identify relative priorities for operations readiness eg isolations and equipment release.

Contributes to Emerging Work Process that validates schedule breakers and determines impact of planned work and resulting deferrals.

Ensures work order accuracy and housekeeping in GMS through AGMs.

Control of Work-Plan, Risk Assess, Monitor & Complete

Co-ordinates with PTL and CoW Team on site visit and L2RA requirements in a timely manner to meet required Gate Criteria

Participates, as required, in more complex L2RAs.

Ensures maintenance CoW Planners accurately compile required CoW documentation and certificates for planned activity.

Conducts regular self-verifications to confirm work is executed safely and within permit controls.

Routinely monitors worksites to ensure standards are maintained eg housekeeping PPE compliance, controls in place.

Ensures completed work is closed out accurately in eCoW and GMS.

Lessons Learned are captured for review at the Bi-Weekly Lessons Learned meeting

Activity Integration-Perform tactical activity integration

Test and confirm Site readiness

Discuss site readiness issues and agree mitigation actions

Review daily scheduled activities vs. actual

Identify why the planned activities are not delivered, agree actions and next steps

Adjust the Execution Schedule to align with output of Daily Work review

Contributes Review Execution Schedule performance

Management of Technical Change-Raise, assess & approve change

Review & evaluate the change proposal and associated risk assessment

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant science degree

15-20 years of experience in Oil and Gas Industry

Site knowledge and a clear requirement understanding of how to get work executed in an oil and gas production environment

Previous experience in working in a multinational environment, at bigger size company desirably outside of Egypt.

Demonstrated leadership skills and technical understanding of multiple maintenance disciplines.

Deep understanding of the end-to-end planning process is highly preferred

Demonstrated ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Extensive knowledge of work permitting and risk assessment processes for maintenance preparation / execution activities.

Extensive knowledge of the work management process and a proven track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution using the work management process.





Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

People Leadership



