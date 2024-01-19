Maintenance Team Leader

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

About UsAt bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, finance and commercial business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!



Job Description:

Job Summary

We are seeking a highly motivated, adaptable individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic, hands on, Plant-based work environment. The successful candidate will be responsible for working in the Baton Rouge Castrol Plant to drive maintenance and reliability performance with respect to safety, environmental, cost, and down time elimination with supervisory accountability.

The Maintenance Team Lead (MTL) will have accountability for maintaining mechanical, process systems at the operation area. The MTL will be responsible for the Operation maintenance department, be responsible for the 3rd party store rooms and work with operations and engineering to improve operational reliability through down time elimination and preventive maintenance program principles and support business performance objectives.

Key Accountabilities

Manage work processes and prioritization of all maintenance activities. Lead department of maintenance crafts, Operations to manage effective downtime elimination to meet the daily needs plant operations and customer delivery.

Deliver the safety critical Preventive maintenance program for all process, utility, electrical and packaging equipment, ensuring all events are accurately performed and documented.

Accountable for all Operations maintenance execution and corrective activities in support of Baton Rouge Operations, inclusive of HSSE and Cost performance.

Coordinates all downtime and reliability data to help quantify equipment availability. Help use the reliability data to identify large scale changes that need to be performed.

Manages data for performance standards using CMMS system and associated reporting tools. Analyzes and reports critical metric data for equipment performance to identify improvement opportunities and deploys resources accordingly

Leads the development, implementation and Continuous improvement of the plant preventive and predictive maintenance of equipment ensuring alignment with operations and engineering teams.

Coordinates with Operations leaders to establish and maintain equipment and infrastructure standards.

Manage and support scheduling requirements including the daily and weekly activity schedules for Preventative maintenance execution. Communicates maintenance status and scheduled activities with plant leadership.

Embed a culture of operating effectively, safety leadership principles, and quality assurance.

Provide oversight and ownership of on-site stores operation & material stocking strategy, inventory management, and material receipts to ensure critical spare availability to support operations uptime and minimize downtime.

Effectively manage field execution and alignment with Management of Change (MOC) policy.

Participate in investigations and integrate lessons learned into all maintenance activities.

Follow BP's Engineering Principles, stay in sync with BP's Code of Conduct, and model BP's Values &Behaviors

Supporting the competency of the asset maintenance technicians as per the Global Competence Management Assurance System ensuring maintenance technicians meet the minimum competency requirements for work assigned.

Essential Education

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent experience in Engineering or Technical Field required.

A degree or equivalent experience in Mechanical or Chemical Engineering preferred.

Essential experience and job requirements

Experience with CPG/Packaging equipment

Minimum 3 years related engineering experience required.

Minimum 5 years maintenance leadership experience in high speed operations or bottling equipment.

Experience with CMMS system (SAP/Maximo/Ultimo)desirable

Extensive knowledge of work permitting and risk assessment process for maintenance preparation / execution activities.

Strong analytical ability, problem solving and decision making skills

Proven track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.