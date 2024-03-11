Site traffic information and cookies

Maintenance Team Leader

  • Location Indonesia - Papua Barat
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ076354
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

  • Deliver quality asset maintenance work validation and prioritization meeting

  • Ensuring the asset holds sufficient resources and materials to complete the 2 week maintenance schedule

  • Ensuring maintenance regulatory compliance work is completed as planned

  • Planning and deliver the safe execution of high priority corrective / breakdown type of work

  • Ensuring all maintenance work close-out is completed in accordance with the work management data standards

  • Ensuring the effectiveness and resource efficiency of maintenance works and resolving and/or bringing up systematic issues that prevent the completion of the agreed maintenance work schedule

  • Promoting feedback-loop process to establish continuous improvement on activity readiness and PM quality by proving actual/field-based insight into relevant work management tools/channel.

  • Progressing and monitoring the competency of the asset maintenance technicians CMAS

  • Motivate own team to achieve agreed objective

  • Ensuring maintenance technicians meet the minimum competency for work assigned

DESIRABLE CRITERIA :

  • A minimum of a university degree or equivalent

  • Demonstrated leadership skills and technical expertise in multiple maintenance subject areas

  • Extensive knowledge of the work management process and a consistent track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution using the work management process

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

