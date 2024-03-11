Maintenance Team Leader

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES :

Deliver quality asset maintenance work validation and prioritization meeting

Ensuring the asset holds sufficient resources and materials to complete the 2 week maintenance schedule

Ensuring maintenance regulatory compliance work is completed as planned

Planning and deliver the safe execution of high priority corrective / breakdown type of work

Ensuring all maintenance work close-out is completed in accordance with the work management data standards

Ensuring the effectiveness and resource efficiency of maintenance works and resolving and/or bringing up systematic issues that prevent the completion of the agreed maintenance work schedule

Promoting feedback-loop process to establish continuous improvement on activity readiness and PM quality by proving actual/field-based insight into relevant work management tools/channel.

Progressing and monitoring the competency of the asset maintenance technicians CMAS

Motivate own team to achieve agreed objective

Ensuring maintenance technicians meet the minimum competency for work assigned

DESIRABLE CRITERIA :

A minimum of a university degree or equivalent

Demonstrated leadership skills and technical expertise in multiple maintenance subject areas

Extensive knowledge of the work management process and a consistent track record of driving continuous improvement in maintenance work execution using the work management process

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Commercial Acumen, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Decision Making, Defect Elimination, Digital fluency, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, OMS and bp requirements, Plant Economics, Presenting, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design {+ 8 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.